fernleyreporter.com
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
KOLO TV Reno
45 violations issued, 2 arrested during anti-street racing operation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday operation aiming to address illegal street racing resulted in citations being issued for 45 violations and one person being arrested. The violations were for various incidents including reckless driving, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. Two people were also arrested, one for driving under the influence, and another for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Lassen County News
Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest
A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
crimevoice.com
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville
A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
mynews4.com
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV. But employees had a gut feeling something was off. That feeling stopped a potential crime that could have had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how it...
FOX Reno
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 15 through 21
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Celestina Ortiz, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Surina Clairmont, Churchill SO; New...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
2news.com
Winnemucca Police: Deadly Shooting Appears to be Act of Self-Defense
Around 12:30 a.m. on August 21, 2022, the Winnemucca Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at the Maverick, located at 605 W. Haskell Street. When officers got there, they found a 16-year-old man who had been shot by a 19-year-old man. First responders began lifesaving efforts and...
Body of Kiely Rodni, car found in Prosser Lake
(KTXL) — After being missing for more than two weeks, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead Sunday in Prosser Lake by an independent group of searchers known as Adventures with Purpose. According to the Adventures with Purpose Facebook page, which was later shared with the Find Kiely Facebook page, Rodni’s car was found upside down […]
actionnewsnow.com
School bus catches on fire in Lassen County, no injuries
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to extinguish a school bus that caught on fire Monday morning in Lassen County. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said there were no children on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver of the bus was able to exit the highway and...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man given life in prison for second-degree murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years for second-degree murder. 44-year-old Michael Thomas Woods pled guilty in June to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old David Rowe in Nov. 2020.
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
