SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.

SPARKS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO