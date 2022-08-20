Pirates have a deep farm system, but who should we expect to see soon?

The Pirates new Top 10 Prospects list just came out, but who can the Bucs expect to see in the near future?

Let's check out some prospects who could help the team either as September call-ups or play factors in 2023.

Termarr Johnson is the cream of our crop obviously but he’s most likely not going to have a Bryce Harper or Juan Soto fast track to the MLB. Expect Termarr to burst onto the scene by 2025 at the earliest.

Ok, so who do we have for now? The Pirates don’t have a top farm system for no reason:

Ji-hwan Bae –

Photo credit Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Probably my favorite and someone who I believe is underrated as a prospect in terms of the MLB as a whole.

Barring an oblique strain that has kept Bae out since late July, I think there is a good chance that Bae could have debuted for the team already. He is a great lefty contact hitter as well as being a force on the base path as well.

This year he is slashing a .297/.364/.450 with 8 home runs, 41 RBIs and 21 Stolen Bases. Not only that but he is versatile in the field. He mainly man’s second base for Triple AAA team Indianapolis Indians, but also has spent a significant amount of time at shortstop and centerfield.

He reminds me of a pure lead-off utility man, he could be the Pirates next Adam Frazier type of player. We all knew Frazier had the potential to be an important key in the cog of a playoff level team, which is eventually why he was shipped out to San Diego last season, but was unfortunate to be only part of the fall then rebuild of the Bucs.

Hopefully with the future looking bright Ji-Hwan will get that opportunity Frazier didn’t and if he comes back and looks healthy he could be a September call-up.

Cody Bolton –

Photo credit Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

One player that wasn’t highlighted by any Pirates top prospect list, but the 24 year old righty pitcher has been quietly solid throughout his minor league career.

Bolton is in his first full season back since 2019. He missed 2020 due to COVID restrictions around MiLB and was injured for the whole of 2021. Bolton has split time between starts and relieving with 10 appearances in both areas.

He has thrown up a 2.72 ERA with 61 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP. It seems like in the long term he would be a reliable bullpen arm as most of his starts at the minor league level have averaged around 3 IP this year.

The projection for Bolton could be similar to that of Ryan Madson depending on his use. If the Pirates were to adopt more of a Rays’ philosophy with an “opener” I think Bolton would be an ideal pitcher to test that out.

Bolton definitely has the possibility to be a call up option for September and I believe he probably should just to get some MLB innings under his belt, but expect to see Bolton on the big league staff by next year.

Matt Gorski –

Photo credit David Woods/IndyStar

The outfielder and first baseman is near the bottom of the Pirates MLB top 30 prospect rankings. He has put all of his college success that led him to be a second round pick in the 2019 draft.

He initially impressed in his short stint in low A ball after his draft. But his form dipped in his first full minor league season at high A ball. This season in Double AA he’s adjusted to his high standard of play. Unfortunately, Gorski has seen a quad injury that’s kept him out of the game since the end of June and is currently on the 60-day IL.

Before this Gorski started the year in High A ball and then was promoted to Double AA Altoona. At both levels Gorski has raked. Overall batting a .294/.375/.664 with 23 homeruns and 60 RBIs. He’s spent most of his time in Centerfield this season and has flashed some speed with 17 stolen bases and only being caught three times.

Other Bucs prospects in his positions may garner more attention like Matt Frazier or Mason Martin, but I think Gorski is a better pure hitter than either and one of the best in the organization. I think he could have a very similar trajectory to Trey Mancini. They both make solid contact with pop and have a fast bat with a more downward hack motion.

Gorski is probably not even an option for a September call up since the highest level he’s seen is Double-AA and the injury. His bat and contact ability definitely has the potential to transfer well to the big leagues so it's reasonable to believe he could see action in 2023.

Nick Gonzales —

Photo credit Nathan J Fish/Sun-News - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nick has had an interesting year to say the least. The 1st round pick by the Pirates in 2020 was someone considered one of the best pure hitters of the crop. I thought they really got one of the steals of the draft with the pick.

Gonzales has just retuned to Double-AA Altoona from suffering a heel injury that landed him on the 60-Day IL. He has been disappointing this season to say the least. The injury certainly didn’t help his play but he has only slashed a .261/.376/.402 this season with 4 homers through 48 games.

After he had a torrid pro debut in 2021, there was talk about the possibility of Nick debuting this season. I think if he shows the player he had been before the injury slump I think it could still be possible. I don’t think the Pirates will rush him though, at most he’ll see some time in Triple-AAA.

He definitely will play a factor in the 2023 Pirates, creating a dream link up in the middle infield with O’Neil Cruz, in terms of youngsters with upside. Nick Gonzales definitely has all the tools to be an MLB all-star, Tim Anderson level player. It’s just a matter of time until he puts them together and hits the show.