Public Safety

Willie One
2d ago

A lot of people here making jokes about this tragedy,,,, Let me see any of you walk a mile in his shoes ,,, 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry,,, couldn't resist 😂😂😂😂

Flying Dragon Woman
2d ago

If the buffalo don't take care of the ignorant tourists the hot springs will. Natural selection.

State
Oregon State
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Pair Who Vanished on Same Day, in Same Area as Kiely Rodni Are Found Dead

A former couple who went missing on the same day and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead near a car Wednesday, police said. Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had disappeared Aug. 6 on their drive back from a car show in Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said their bodies were discovered in Nevada County, California outside of a car that slammed down an embankment. The sheriff’s department only tentatively identified Zavala due to his wounds. The last text sent from either of them was around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 to Pantoja’s current boyfriend, in which she said she would be home in half an hour, and then she stopped sharing her location around 11:30 p.m., FOX News reports. The former couple, who remained friends after breaking up, went missing about 23 hours before Rodni vanished along with her SUV from a massive party at a nearby campground. However, authorities have said they don’t believe the cases are connected.Read it at FOX News
YUBA CITY, CA
#Hot Springs#Yellowstone National Park#The National Park Service#The Abyss Pool#Portland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah

A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
HEBER CITY, UT
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
MOOSE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward

The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
