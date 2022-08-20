ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Kan. — A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.

The state of Kansas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA and Coffey County will all participate in the exercise scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31.

This routine exercise aims to test the abilities of the state of Kansas, the utility and the participating county to protect the health and safety of the public living and working in the vicinity of the Wolf Creek Generating Station.

This exercise is required every two years and aims to test state and local radiological emergency preparedness and response plans. It will require the activation of emergency facilities by the participating state and local officials.

All of this will be under the observation of FEMA Region 7 Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program. Officials with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will also be on-site to observe the performance of the station.

A public meeting is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 to discuss the full-scale response exercise process. The full process of evaluating the response exercise takes months so the preliminary findings are expected to be limited.

Members of the public can attend the meeting beginning at 11 a.m. at the Coffey County Library.

