NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
insideedition.com
Suspect Put Employee in Chokehold During Family Dollar Robbery in Bronx: NYPD
Even a dollar store wasn’t cheap enough for these suspects, who police say tried to steal from a Family Dollar store in New York in an incident that got physical. The NYPD says it happened in the Bronx. Cops say the male and female suspects entered the store, put merchandise in a cart and attempted to leave without paying. That’s when an employee stepped in to stop them. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
norwoodnews.org
Police Impersonation Robbery in Fordham Manor & Concourse
VIDEO OF AN alleged police impersonation incident on June 19, 2022 at around 3 a.m. in Fordham Manor. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a group of people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought for questioning in connection to a police impersonation robbery that occurred in Fordham Manor, located in the 52nd Precinct.
Authorities identify 4-year-old Bronx victim in fatal pedestrian struck incident
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after police say he was hit by a car in Queens Saturday night.
fox5ny.com
2 cops on modified duty
The NYPD has placed two officers on modified duty while it investigates a fatal ATV crash in Queens. The department is looking into whether the cops improperly chased the ATV before it collided with a tractor-trailer, killing both people on the ATV.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
fox5ny.com
3 Bronx women robbed men of their clothes at knifepoint: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD says they are searching for a trio of women they say are robbing men of their clothes at knifepoint on the street in the Bronx in broad daylight. According to authorities, on August 12, the trio robbed a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old man. Police...
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
fox5ny.com
NYPD cops on modified duty after fatal ATV crash
NEW YORK - Two police officers are on modified duty as the NYPD investigates whether they wrongly chased a stolen ATV that crashed early Friday morning, killing both people on the ATV. Modified duty means an officer has been stripped of his or her gun and badge and assigned to...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Teenager stabbed during fight on subway platform
A teenage girl was stabbed in the back during an early morning dispute in a Manhattan subway station.
Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting
A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
