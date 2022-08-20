Read full article on original website
Related
3 Hospitalized Following Triple Car Morris County Crash
Three people were hurt in a triple car crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash on Richards Avenue on Sunday, August 21, the squad said. Crew members worked to contain a fluid leak while assisting EMS members at the scene, DFD said. Three...
News 12
Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash
A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
2-year-old struck by train at New Jersey amusement park
Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township.
Fleeing Driver Crashes At Route 208 Entrance: Passaic County Sheriff
A reckless driver led Passaic County sheriff's officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash at a Route 208 on-ramp. Officers spotted the Audi sedan with New York plates being driven recklessly "without regard to any other vehicles or pedestrian on or near the road" in the area of Route 20 and Maple Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police
One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
Firefighters Extricate Dump Truck Driver After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Closes Route 287
A dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific rollover during a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of Route 287 for hours. The truck landed on its roof on the median guardrail -- heavily entrapping the driver -- during a pileup that involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle on the northbound highway in Mahwah around 11 a.m. Monday, responders said.
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland
New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Town Of Crawford Intersection
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford. A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said.
Early morning fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — And early morning fire destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday. The flames broke out just after midnight at the place along Chestnut Hill Drive and Dogwood Lane in Lake Township. That's part of the Hide Out development, a gated community near Lake Ariel. Everyone...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Body Believed To Be Missing Quakertown Man Found, Officials Say
The body of a man that was found Sunday, Aug. 21 was believed to be that of a possibly confused Quakertown resident who had gone missing more than a week ago, says the mental health facility where he was reportedly receiving treatment. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
wrnjradio.com
2-year-old critically injured after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A two-year-old was flown to the hospital after being hit by an amusement park ride Saturday afternoon in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe,...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,281 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 21. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
Comments / 2