News 12

Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash

A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Fleeing Driver Crashes At Route 208 Entrance: Passaic County Sheriff

A reckless driver led Passaic County sheriff's officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash at a Route 208 on-ramp. Officers spotted the Audi sedan with New York plates being driven recklessly "without regard to any other vehicles or pedestrian on or near the road" in the area of Route 20 and Maple Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighters Extricate Dump Truck Driver After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Closes Route 287

A dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific rollover during a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of Route 287 for hours. The truck landed on its roof on the median guardrail -- heavily entrapping the driver -- during a pileup that involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle on the northbound highway in Mahwah around 11 a.m. Monday, responders said.
MAHWAH, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
HIGHLAND, NY
Newswatch 16

Early morning fire destroys home in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — And early morning fire destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday. The flames broke out just after midnight at the place along Chestnut Hill Drive and Dogwood Lane in Lake Township. That's part of the Hide Out development, a gated community near Lake Ariel. Everyone...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,281 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 21. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
ROSENDALE, NY

