Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside

On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
DULUTH, MN
livingnewdeal.org

Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
HIBBING, MN
MIX 108

Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things

OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Two Harbor Nurses Picket Outside of the Lake View Hospital

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Healthcare workers and community members took up signs to picket by the Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors to raise awareness of the challenges they face day to day. It was not a strike, but an informational picket. This coming after the Two Harbor nurses, and...
TWO HARBORS, MN
MIX 108

Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood

A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Community Action Duluth Receives Grant to Help Pay For Services They Offer

DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth received a large donation today through its new partnership with spectrum’s community center assist initiative. $50,000 were awarded and will be used to support the organization’s job training program. To recognize this, a revitalization event was held at the group’s headquarters...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Summer’s Not Over! Duluth’s Bridgeman’s Restaurant Unveils 4 New Mega Malts

With all the back-to-school business happening across the Northland, and the Minnesota State Fair kicking off Thursday, one could easily fell as though summer is all but over. However, a quick look at the calendar shows that the first day of fall isn't until September 22, so there's really no reason to give up on summer. One Northland business still in summer mode is Bridgeman's.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Unique New Market Comes to Town

DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Bent Paddle in Duluth rolls out THC sparkling water

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle in Duluth is the latest Minnesota brewery to create a beverage containing THC. Taproom director Pepin Young says they have experience crafting CBD-based drinks and are excited to be introducing their Full Spectrum Sparkling Water. 25 oz. crowlers contain 3.5 mg of THC and 44 mg of CBD.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Elliott

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Racial bias audit for Duluth Police Department

BIPOC (black indigenous people of color) community organizers created a petition two years ago to conduct a racial bias audit. The petition received over three thousand signatures. The Crime and Justice Institute will be conducting the racial bias audit, but will evaluate more than racial bias. Jamey Sharp, a team...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Dog Days Fundraiser supports community animal shelter

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --Some say we are in the Dog Days of Summer, so there is no better time for a Dog Days fundraiser. On Saturday, Animal Allies Humane Society and the Island Lake Inn hosted a day of fun for pups and humans. All money raised at...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Hibbing man located

The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
HIBBING, MN
MIX 108

Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year

This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Northland Strong: Heather and Lily

In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
DULUTH, MN

