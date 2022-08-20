ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays

It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Spun

Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcell Ozuna
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#The Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Manoah plunks Judge

The New York Yankees' frustrations boiled over during Sunday's series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was drilled by a pitch from Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. Judge took exception and exchanged words with Manoah, but he waved off his teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Nate Fisher

The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

CBS News

530K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy