3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Dodgers News: New LA Ace Reveals Secret to Team's Incredible Season
Tony Gonsolin believes the Dodgers camaraderie has paid dividends all season long
Dodgers News: Onetime LA Righty Out for Season with Devastating Injury
Former Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel is out for the year for Philadelphia after injuring his shoulder.
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran
Despite Dave Roberts' recent comments, pitcher Danny Duffy's season isn't quite over yet and has an outside shot to re-join the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown
After a good yet short few years the Dodgers and the Astros then back to LA, the Dodgers decided to let go of Baez after struggling in Oklahoma City.
NBC Sports
Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Manoah plunks Judge
The New York Yankees' frustrations boiled over during Sunday's series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was drilled by a pitch from Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. Judge took exception and exchanged words with Manoah, but he waved off his teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets To Select Nate Fisher
The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Returns, Popular Reliever DFA'd
There's a code red as Dustin May returns to the Dodgers starting rotation...
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022
The Atlanta Braves will attempt to complete a three-game sweep over the Houston Astros as the 2021 World Series rivals face off on Sunday in Atlanta. It is time to look at our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Braves prediction and pick. The Braves defeated the Astros 5-4 in...
