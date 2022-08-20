ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: Candler man last heard from on Aug. 16, officials say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing from the Candler area. Officials say 47-year-old Shannon Dale Creasman was last heard from on Aug. 16 when he spoke with his mother. Creasman is described as approximately 5’8”...
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

