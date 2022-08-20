WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO