FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Worried about water quality of French Broad River? Here's where to voice your concerns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission will hold an in-person meeting 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 8, to hear ideas from the public on the section of the French Broad River now designated as impaired. It was given that label earlier this month because of increased development,...
WLOS.com
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
WLOS.com
Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
WLOS.com
"What she's doing blows my mind" NC local's research catches attention of Hollywood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina local is achieving some incredible accomplishments across the nation, including one that landed her a role in helping with a major motion picture. “What’s she’s doing just blows my mind,” said teacher and mother Tamara Rutledge of her daughter Kelsi. And...
WLOS.com
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
WLOS.com
Asheville Art Museum puts on program highlighting weaving, quilting and other techniques
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several local artists displayed their crafts during an "Artful Afternoon on the Plaza." The Asheville Art Museum hosted three artists on Saturday to demonstrate weaving, quilting and corn husking. Attendees were invited to try their hand at making their own corn husk doll while inside...
WLOS.com
Hola Carolina event celebrates migrant workers, families during harvest season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hola Carolina and N.C. State Extension hosted a celebratory gathering honoring migrant farmworkers in Henderson County Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. “We are celebrating our farmworkers and their families,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “It is harvest season in this area, and...
WLOS.com
Multiple gunshots reported in area of downtown Asheville; No injuries or property damage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident late Saturday night where multiple gunshots were reported. Officials say witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired near the 550 block of College Street at 11:53 p.m. on Aug. 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots fired, followed...
WLOS.com
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
WLOS.com
Missing: Candler man last heard from on Aug. 16, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing from the Candler area. Officials say 47-year-old Shannon Dale Creasman was last heard from on Aug. 16 when he spoke with his mother. Creasman is described as approximately 5’8”...
WLOS.com
Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
WLOS.com
Report of plane crash the result of strong storm, tree on high voltage line, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms shortly before the 911 call a strong storm had occurred in the area and that a large tree had fallen on high voltage power lines causing the explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
WLOS.com
"It's important to be together" Community comes together to mark one year since flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Haywood County church congregation came together on Saturday to mark a year after deadly flooding devastated the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred. Parishioners and members of the community gathered at East Fork Baptist Church in Haywood County Saturday afternoon...
WLOS.com
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
WLOS.com
Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
WLOS.com
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
WLOS.com
Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
WLOS.com
"Bizarre, but miraculous" One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of...
WLOS.com
Kids return to school in Haywood County, with hopes of a more 'normal' year
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Haywood County are heading back to class Monday in what will be the more “normal” start that they’ve had to a school year in a few years. Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte says he’s looking forward to even more normalcy...
