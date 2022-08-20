Read full article on original website
Woman found dead inside burning Valencia Park home
Firefighters spent some time working on cutting through the roof of a Valencia Park house, where fire officials tell ABC 10News they found a woman dead inside.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Police Respond to ‘Accidental Shooting' at Daycare
El Cajon police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home daycare in El Cajon. Authorities said a 37-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in the head at the Manizha Hamid Family Child Care on Sonoma Place at about 5:45 a.m. The condition of the woman was not...
Suspect arrested after 2-day SWAT standoff at Mountain View home
A SWAT standoff that started Sunday morning ended Monday afternoon after a gunman who police say fired at officers and barricaded himself inside his Mountain View home was arrested, authorities said.
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING: $1,000 REWARD OFFERED
Update August 21, 2022: The victim has been identified as Joseph "J.C." Curtis, 44, a father of four who lived nearby the gas station. August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are asking for public help to locate a man suspected of shooting and killing another man this morning in front of the Speedway Express gas station at the corner of University and Park avenues.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man found fatally shot at El Cajon parking lot
El Cajon, CA–El Cajon police are seeking information from the public on the identity and location of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Friday in east county, police said. Officers responded to the parking lot of 441 Dominguez in El Cajon, after reports...
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
sandiegocountynews.com
Police investigate the suspicious fire, death of woman in Mission Bay Park area
San Diego, CA–Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a brush fire early Thursday morning in a Mission Bay Park neighborhood, police said. San Diego Police Communications Center received a call at 2:53 a.m., from a concerned citizen regarding a brush fire that was burning along the north side of Friars Road west of Napa Street.
9-year-old bike rider collides with vehicle in Mountain View
A 9-year-old boy collided with a vehicle in the Mountain View neighborhood Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Man fatally shot in El Cajon, shooter remains on the loose
Police were told that a light-skin man fled the scene running north on Dominguez, then east on Madison Avenue.
Driver, 80, seriously hurt after crashing into wall
An 80-year-old man was seriously injured after running a stop sign and hitting a vehicle before eventually crashing into a wall in Encanto, authorities said.
Man shot, killed outside East County apartments
A gunman shot and killed a man in an El Cajon parking lot late Friday, police said.
NBC San Diego
Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete
The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Fire burns El Cajon home with man barricaded inside
A man who barricaded himself inside a burning El Cajon home Friday morning was found dead after crews extinguished the flames.
2 wounded in Corridor neighborhood hammer attack
One man was stabbed and another was attacked with a hammer in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood early Saturday morning, authorities said.
SWAT standoff ends with suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Firefighters battled flames at an East County home Friday morning as a SWAT team and police officers tried to get an armed man off the property.
Search launched for inmate who left San Diego reentry facility
Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in San Diego.
Firefighters battle 127-acre brush fire in Pine Valley
Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are helping firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest to battle a 20 to 30-acre fire in East County, officials announced Monday
20-year-old motorcyclist dies after slamming into horse trailer
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in Oceanside, authorities said.
16-year-old shot, 19-year-old stabbed in separate incidents on South Bay street
A 16-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was stabbed late Friday evening in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, officials said Saturday.
Oceanside Man Who Allegedly Followed Woman Home Arrested on Indecent Exposure Charge
Detectives arrested an Oceanside man Friday for an alleged act of indecent exposure at a woman’s Vista home earlier in the week. At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the victim had finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside, when she returned home and realized she had been followed. The man who did so exposed himself to her before driving off.
