ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

City of Parkland Hosts Teen Night with International Games

The city of Parkland invites kids ages 12 to 15 to another Teen Game Night for extraordinary games worldwide. Held on Friday, August 26, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the P-REC Gymnasium, the event collaborates with P.E. X-Games. The night’s game lineup includes dodgeball, obstacle course, korfball (a Dutch game similar to netball and basketball), crab soccer, parachute games, and Da Ga – a traditional game from Ghana.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
MARGATE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!

Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
PALM CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coral Springs, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Society
Parkland, FL
Health
Parkland, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Health
Coral Springs, FL
Health
BOCANEWSNOW

STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief

MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Procedure supports quality of life for patients with head and neck cancers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Each year in the United States, an estimated 66,000 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancers. Smoking, drinking, and exposure to the human papillomavirus can all lead to cancers of the mouth, throat, and voice box. “And those can significantly affect a patient’s ability...
Parkland Talk

Dog of the Week: Cooper is a Smart Pup Who Needs a Loving Family

Cooper is a young pup with a beautiful face and great personality. This gorgeous American Staffordshire Terrier is just over a year old and weighs 58 pounds. According to Broward County Animal Care, Cooper is a pensive dog, very in tune with his senses. “You might find him gazing off into the distance, but he’s just thinking. This pup is very smart,” the staff said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cancer#Musical Theater#Charity
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
cbs12.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
cw34.com

School board members facing Islamophobic attacks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet

There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
activebeat.com

6 Dental Schools That Offer Free or Budget-Friendly Dental Work

Dental care is expensive, but you can get free or cheap services at dental schools. You may be able to save 50 percent or more on dental implants, fillings, cleanings, and more. Certain groups of people like seniors and veterans may qualify for special programs. You aren’t alone if you’ve...
Parkland Talk

Residents Ken Cutler and Frank Cavaioli Hold Book Signing of “A History of Parkland” Aug. 21

Parkland Vice Mayor Ken Cutler and professor Frank J. Cavaioli are holding a book signing event for “A History of Parkland, Florida,” and the public is welcome to attend. Held on Sunday, August 21, at 3 p.m. at Aston Gardens, the book signing is a chance for the residents to meet the writers, get a personal message on their copy of the book, and learn more about the process of its creation.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy