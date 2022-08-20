Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
City of Parkland Hosts Teen Night with International Games
The city of Parkland invites kids ages 12 to 15 to another Teen Game Night for extraordinary games worldwide. Held on Friday, August 26, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the P-REC Gymnasium, the event collaborates with P.E. X-Games. The night’s game lineup includes dodgeball, obstacle course, korfball (a Dutch game similar to netball and basketball), crab soccer, parachute games, and Da Ga – a traditional game from Ghana.
tamaractalk.com
Humane Society of Broward Holds Half-Off Adoptions on Pets 1 Year and Older
The Humane Society of Broward County is holding its “Tail-End of Summer” adoption event where select pets one year and older will have their adoption fee at half price. Save $75 on dogs and $20 on cats —- savings for toys and treats. When you adopt from...
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!
Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief
MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
Click10.com
Procedure supports quality of life for patients with head and neck cancers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Each year in the United States, an estimated 66,000 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancers. Smoking, drinking, and exposure to the human papillomavirus can all lead to cancers of the mouth, throat, and voice box. “And those can significantly affect a patient’s ability...
Dog of the Week: Cooper is a Smart Pup Who Needs a Loving Family
Cooper is a young pup with a beautiful face and great personality. This gorgeous American Staffordshire Terrier is just over a year old and weighs 58 pounds. According to Broward County Animal Care, Cooper is a pensive dog, very in tune with his senses. “You might find him gazing off into the distance, but he’s just thinking. This pup is very smart,” the staff said.
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
cbs12.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Man Arrested For Throwing Brick Into BMW, Hurling Rock Into Coral Springs Home
A man was arrested for throwing a brick through the window of a BMW in Coral Springs earlier this month, just weeks after he shattered a home’s window with a rock, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Alonzo Hill, 31, of Pompano Beach, hurled the brick into...
cw34.com
School board members facing Islamophobic attacks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
tamaractalk.com
Trial Date Set For Jan. 6 Rioter From Tamarac; Mom Calls Him a ‘True Patriot’ in Fundraising Pitch
A trial date has been set for Mason Joel Courson, the Tamarac man accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, court records show. Meanwhile, Courson’s mother in Weston is raising money for her “true patriot” son through a crowdfunding site. Millions of...
Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet
There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
activebeat.com
6 Dental Schools That Offer Free or Budget-Friendly Dental Work
Dental care is expensive, but you can get free or cheap services at dental schools. You may be able to save 50 percent or more on dental implants, fillings, cleanings, and more. Certain groups of people like seniors and veterans may qualify for special programs. You aren’t alone if you’ve...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Residents Ken Cutler and Frank Cavaioli Hold Book Signing of “A History of Parkland” Aug. 21
Parkland Vice Mayor Ken Cutler and professor Frank J. Cavaioli are holding a book signing event for “A History of Parkland, Florida,” and the public is welcome to attend. Held on Sunday, August 21, at 3 p.m. at Aston Gardens, the book signing is a chance for the residents to meet the writers, get a personal message on their copy of the book, and learn more about the process of its creation.
