ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepzibah, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Nelson Jay Fogg

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelson Jay Fogg, 75, went Home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nelson was born in Clarksburg on July 1, 1947, a son of the late...
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022 at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934 at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
SMITHVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Hepzibah, WV
Shinnston, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Police rule death accidental

KINGWOOD — Preston Sheriff’s Deputies say a man whose body was found May 20 fell into the river. On May 20, the body of Thomas Earl Harris was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. It was learned that Harris was a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and a joint investigation between the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.
OAKLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News#United Hospital Center
WVNews

Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists

Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WVNews

Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors

After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Starting QB still in flux

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

With a year under his belt, Lance Dixon ready to up his production at WVU

Lance Dixon is preparing for his fourth season of college football, but he’s just now finding his comfort level. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Oak Park, Michigan, was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School. He signed with Penn State and spent two years in State College, where he played in a total of 12 games, starting one of them, and recorded 12 tackles.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

State's vision of aviation development is soaring to new levels

For being a small, mountainous, rural state, West Virginia’s aerospace industry is booming, thanks to a combination of vision, hard work and support from our federal lawmakers who continue to help the flow of federal grants to job-developing projects. One only has to look at North Central West Virginia...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Gmiter sees life through many different perspectives

West Virginia senior offensive lineman James Gmiter has seen a lot in his time in the Mountaineer program and from some very different perspectives. There’s the football angle, where he has played in 33 games at both guard positions after transitioning from the defensive line spot he started from as a 2018 freshman.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Running back: Tony Mathis looking to fill Leddie Brown's shoes

Running backs – Owen Chafin (Jr.), Tony Mathis (Soph.), Justin Johnson (Soph.), Markquan Rucker (RFr.), Jaylen Anderson (RFr.) West Virginia’s backfield is going through a transition in 2022, as last year’s starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, and running back, Leddie Brown, each has moved on.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy