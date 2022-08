The college football schedule offers a weekly selection of marquee games between top teams, and some will hit the ground running fast this year. Two Sept. 3 showdowns could shuffle the preseason AP Top 25 quickly as No. 5 Notre Dame, with new coach Marcus Freeman, visits No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Georgia — the defending national champion — plays No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO