Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News
Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is). Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Matt Forte sounds off on Roquan Smith contract situation: 'The Bears are definitely cheap'
The Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith remain deadlocked in contract negotiations with no end in sight. With the regular season less than one month away, it certainly feels like we’re getting close to some kind of resolution. Whether that involves an actual contract extension or Smith playing out his rookie deal.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
Yardbarker
Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News
The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning. Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the...
