Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News

Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is). Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return

Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News

The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning. Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

