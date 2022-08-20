Read full article on original website
Related
New 247Sports Top-150 2023 Prospect Rankings: Ole Miss commit Rashaud Marshall still among top-100 prospects
On Monday, 247Sports released its updated basketball prospect rankings for the 2023 class. The Ole Miss men's basketball has one of their three commitments in it, with 4-star center Rashaud Marshall's ranking of No. 80 overall not changing after the fact. Marshall, a 6-foot-9, 215 pounder from Blytheville, Arkansas is...
247Sports
It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.
Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
Walk-on Dayton Wade took a chance and it seems to be ready to pay off
Mason Brooks wasn’t the only Western Kentucky product to transfer to Ole Miss this offseason. Junior wide receiver Dayton Wade also made the move from Bowling Green to Oxford, but he took a risk in order to do it as a walk-on. A big part of his move came...
Practice Report | Lane Kiffin offers no answers on Ole Miss QB battle
Ole Miss practiced Monday as classes began all across the campus with the opening game versus Troy now just 12 days away. The biggest question on everyone's mind was how the team did in its second big scrimmage of camp on Saturday, which was closed to the media and fans. Monday was the first time Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answered questions about the scrimmage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: 5 dream/disaster scenarios for the Rebels in 2022
Things are looking good for Ole Miss. The Rebels set a school record with 10 regular-seasons wins last season and went to the Sugar Bowl. Lane Kiffin is entering his 3rd season as head coach, and the program should be maturing. But …. There’s no guarantee this team can match...
Tywone Malone another cog in the machinery of deep Ole Miss defensive line
Two-sport athlete Tywone Malone has been one of the biggest curiosities on the Ole Miss roster throughout fall camp. The big defensive lineman, who also plays baseball for the Rebels, finally made his way into the interview room following Monday's practice. Malone, a redshirt freshman from Jamesburg, N.J., has been...
D-lineman Jamarrion Harkless has official visit set for Ole Miss on Sept. 3
Jamarrion Harkless will take an official visit to Ole Miss on the weekend of Sept. 3, he confirmed via Twitter on Saturday. That is the Rebels' season-opening game versus Troy. Harkless is a 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman out of Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington Kentucky. He is a three-star...
Crossover Podcast: So who do we think is leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle?
Though Lane Kiffin isn't saying, David Johnson and Ben Garrett give their thoughts on who might be leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ecru, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pontotoc High School football team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on August 22, 2022, 17:30:00. South Pontotoc High SchoolNorth Pontotoc High School.
Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
IN THIS ARTICLE
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Injuries Result from Auto Accident on US-278
Oxford, MS (August 19, 2022) - There were reported injuries after a car accident in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. The collision took place on US-278 WB at around 5:05 p.m. At least one person at the scene was hurt as a result of the crash. The injured...
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
wcbi.com
Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
desotocountynews.com
Primary Stroke Center Certification for Baptist-DeSoto
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven has announced it has received another recognition, this time as a stroke center. The hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center Certification. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0