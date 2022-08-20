ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.

Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
247Sports

Practice Report | Lane Kiffin offers no answers on Ole Miss QB battle

Ole Miss practiced Monday as classes began all across the campus with the opening game versus Troy now just 12 days away. The biggest question on everyone's mind was how the team did in its second big scrimmage of camp on Saturday, which was closed to the media and fans. Monday was the first time Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answered questions about the scrimmage.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: 5 dream/disaster scenarios for the Rebels in 2022

Things are looking good for Ole Miss. The Rebels set a school record with 10 regular-seasons wins last season and went to the Sugar Bowl. Lane Kiffin is entering his 3rd season as head coach, and the program should be maturing. But …. There’s no guarantee this team can match...
WREG

Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
WATE

Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Injuries Result from Auto Accident on US-278

Oxford, MS (August 19, 2022) - There were reported injuries after a car accident in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. The collision took place on US-278 WB at around 5:05 p.m. At least one person at the scene was hurt as a result of the crash. The injured...
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
wcbi.com

Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
desotocountynews.com

Primary Stroke Center Certification for Baptist-DeSoto

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven has announced it has received another recognition, this time as a stroke center. The hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center Certification. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment...
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
247Sports

247Sports

