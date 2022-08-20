Philipsburg man charged with criminal homicide after stabbing that left 1 dead

One man is dead and another was charged with homicide after a stabbing Friday in rural Centre County, state police at Rockview wrote in a statement.

Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, was killed. He was stabbed in the chest during an altercation with Fernando Rosado-Guzman, police wrote.

Rosado-Guzman, 35, of Philipsburg, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned Saturday by Centre County District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and denied bail. He is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Lyncha was killed about 5:10 p.m. Friday near Flood Lane in Rush Township. First responders attempted to provide medical assistance, but he died at the scene.

Police did not describe what led to the altercation. Three people were detained Friday for questioning, police said.

It is not known if Rosado-Guzman has a defense lawyer. His arrest marked the first time someone was charged with homicide this year in Centre County.