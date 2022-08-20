ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

Philipsburg man charged with criminal homicide after stabbing that left 1 dead

By Bret Pallotto
 5 days ago

One man is dead and another was charged with homicide after a stabbing Friday in rural Centre County, state police at Rockview wrote in a statement.

Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, was killed. He was stabbed in the chest during an altercation with Fernando Rosado-Guzman, police wrote.

Rosado-Guzman, 35, of Philipsburg, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned Saturday by Centre County District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and denied bail. He is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Lyncha was killed about 5:10 p.m. Friday near Flood Lane in Rush Township. First responders attempted to provide medical assistance, but he died at the scene.

Police did not describe what led to the altercation. Three people were detained Friday for questioning, police said.

It is not known if Rosado-Guzman has a defense lawyer. His arrest marked the first time someone was charged with homicide this year in Centre County.

Fernando Rosado-Guzman Centre County Correctional Facility/Photo provided

Comments / 0

 

NorthcentralPA.com

One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County

Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
