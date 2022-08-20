Bluejacket spikers hosting Hibbing Jamboree today

HIBBING — It’s time to get back to action on the high-school volleyball scene.

A total of 12 teams will get that chance today at the Hibbing Volleyball Jamboree that gets under way at the Hibbing High School and Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasiums, beginning at 9 a.m.

Joining Hibbing in the festivities at the high school gym will be Hill City, International Falls, Nashwauk-Keewatin, North Woods and Rock Ridge.

Participating in the Lincoln Gym will be Ely, Bigfork, Chisholm, Cloquet, Deer River and Greenway.

“Every team is guaranteed five, 20-minute games apiece,” Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson said. “It’s going to be nice to see the level of competition that we have this year.”

Especially from Peterson’s team, who lost a lot to graduation last season.

“We’ve lost some strong hitters last year, and I can’t wait to see what this group of girls coming up has to show,” Peterson said. “This will allow us to move people into different spots to get an idea of what it will be like in game situations.

“I want to see if we have any players capable of coming into a game during a pinch. That’s important. I want to see what these girls can contribute to the team. I want to see how I can utilize their skills to accomplish the big goals that we have this year.”

Peterson said she’ll be able to see what she needs to see in those 20-minute games.

“We can get quite a bit accomplished in that time,” Peterson said. “That’s how it’s been in the past. I feel like you see a lot of things that work and that don’t work. You see how well teams work together within those 20 minutes.”

What’s the one thing Peterson will be looking for?

“Team chemistry,” Peterson said. “That will take a little while to develop, but after this one, we go right into another scrimmage in North Branch Monday. We’ll keep moving forward.”

Game times will be from 9 to 9:20 p.m.; 9:40 to 10 a.m.; 10:10 to 10:30 p.m.; 10:40 to 11 a.m.; 11:10 to 11:30 a.m.; 11:40 a.m. to noon; 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.; and 12:40 to 1 p.m.

A 10-minute warmup will precede each match.