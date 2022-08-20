ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing tennis opens season today in Coon Rapids

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — After scrimmaging Elk River and Brainerd Friday, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team will kick off their season.

That’s because the Bluejackets head to Coon Rapids for the Coon Rapids Quadrangular, which begins at 8 a.m.

Hibbing will open with the host Cardinals, then they will take on Buffalo. In their final match of the day, the Bluejackets will play Cretin-Derham Hall.

After only five days of practice, Hibbing coach Gary Conda said it was time to kick off the season.

“It’s a great thing,” Conda said. “We’ve done this for several years, and it does help us. I can maneuver the lineup a little bit if you’re not sure about where you want to play a certain person.

“This is a good time to experiment. These teams aren’t in our region, so we can try some different stuff.”

Now is the time where Conda gets to see what kind of progress his team has made over the summer. He also gets the chance to tinker with his lineup.

“I find out where we’ve gotten better, and what we need to work on,” Conda said. “It’s obvious that we have to develop a new third doubles team this year. There’s four or five girls we’ll be trying in that spot.”

The one thing Conda won’t do is overplay his hand. Last year, after this weekend, his team ran into some issues health-wise.

“I’ll be a little careful this year,” Conda said. “We played so many matches that last year, about half of them were tired, injured or too much sun. We came back flat on that Monday. I have to be a little careful because we play on Monday at home.

“I am going to mix it up. I won’t have Abigail play five singles matches in those two days. It’ll be half-and-half, and I will do that with all of them — the best I can.”

And, the Bluejackets will be facing all Class AAA teams, so Hibbing will find out where it stands with just three matches and two scrimmages into the 2022 season.

“They will have more depth than most of the schools,” Conda said. “It’s going to be competitive. If I had to guess, we’ll get by Coon Rapids. It’ll be 4-3 either way against Buffalo and Cretin.

“It’s good for us because everybody will have good, tough matches.”

