ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Mercury's season at risk without Shey Peddy in Game 2 at Las Vegas Aces

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1yfH_0hO8p4Pr00

Pushed to the brink of elimination, the Phoenix Mercury’s season hangs in the balance with just nine remaining players.

Their playoff task was going to be hard without stars Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, but it’s even more challenging now that Shey Peddy has been added to the list of the missing.

The Mercury kept things close in Game 1 of their first-round WNBA playoff series against Las Vegas in the first half, but were dealt a massive blow in the third quarter. Peddy suffered a non-contact injury with 2:03 remaining in the quarter and needed to be carried off the floor. Peddy was ruled out of Game 2 on Friday with a right Achilles tendon rupture and has remained with the team following her injury.

“That’s our third point guard we’ve lost this season. We have some other ones that played with experience that we’ll try to plug in, but Shey is one of our best defensive players. She’s been a true lockdown defender for us, guarding a lot of the toughest matchups and is also really huge for us on the offensive side with her 3s," Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said.

Peddy took over seamlessly in an elevated role down the stretch of the regular season when both Taurasi and Diggins-Smith were out. Peddy thrived in the postseason last year and was one of the sparks off the Mercury bench. This postseason was an opportunity for her to lead the offense.

“We will ask more from others and ask people to step up to fill that space as they’ve done all year,” Nygaard said.

Although shorthanded, the Mercury still have talent available with Diamond DeShields, Sophie Cunningham, and Brianna Turner ready to go in the elimination game Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Turner grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds and helped the Mercury’s remaining core to keep a close game into the fourth quarter. DeShields posted a near double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mercury.

The Mercury aren’t new to adversity caused by devastating injuries in the playoffs. Last season, the Mercury had a 2-1 series lead over the Aces in the semifinals, but within the first minute of the game, starter Kia Nurse suffered a torn ACL in Game 4. But back then, the Mercury had several key players, including Brittney Griner, Taurasi, and Diggins-Smith. Following the loss without Nurse, the team then rallied back in the following game to take the series and advance to the Finals.

Game 2 will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday. If the Mercury win, there would be a Game 3 on Tuesday at Footprint Center to determine which team moves on.

Resilience has defined the team throughout the season. Saturday perhaps will test the Mercury the most with the season on the line.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire

After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
NBA
CNET

WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Liberty vs. Sky, Mercury vs. Aces Today

The WNBA superstars are here to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Mercury, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Nevada Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diamond Deshields
Person
Brianna Turner
Person
Kia Nurse
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Brittney Griner
Yardbarker

Aces maul Mercury 117-80 to complete series sweep

Chelsea Gray scored 27 points in less than three quarters Saturday night as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces completed a 2-0 sweep of the visiting Phoenix Mercury with a 117-80 rout. Kelsey Plum added 22 for the Aces, who advance to the WNBA semifinals against either Seattle or Washington. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rev. Al Sharpton demanding PayPal end relationship with Suns team owner Robert Sarver

Rev. Al Sharpton remains relentless when it comes to Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver. The civil rights leader wrote PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman, in an open letter that appeared in the Sunday edition of The Arizona Republic, demanding the billion-dollar digital payment company cease its relationship with Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Spanish soccer club Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Suns Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

It’s been a while since a major NBA transaction has taken place. In many ways, every NBA team is like a domino. Right now, they’re all lined up and waiting for the first one to fall. The first domino may be the Brooklyn Nets. Once (if?) they finally honor Kevin Durant’s trade request, expect a flurry of movement across the league. Until then, trades may be scarce.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Aces#The Phoenix Mercury
NBC Sports

Waiting four years for rematch, Mystics swept by Storm again

The more things change, the more they say the same. Four years ago, the Washington Mystics were swept by the Seattle Storm in the 2018 WNBA Finals. Key figures got injured, and both teams went through a rough patch or two in the time since, but the long-awaited rematch finally came together for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Storm

All season, the Washington Mystics hung their hats on the defensive side of the ball. An ensemble of defensive studs had gathered in D.C. with one goal: to form the best defensive team in the WNBA. Whether it be from a philosophical change, a necessity due to salary cap constraints,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy