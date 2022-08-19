ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Isaiah Lewis ready to lead young Colorado Buffaloes secondary

By Tyler King
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

BOULDER • When Colorado welcomes TCU to Folsom Field for the season opener on Sept. 2, the Buffaloes’ starting safeties from last season will be back on the same field again in 2022, only on opposite sidelines.

An offseason of player turnover hit the CU secondary harder than arguably any other position group on the roster. Three-fourths of last year’s starting secondary is now playing elsewhere. The starting cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon, are now at Oregon and USC, respectively, and starting safety Mark Perry transferred to the first team on CU’s schedule this fall.

That leaves just Isaiah Lewis as the only member of the secondary with any meaningful amount of college experience. But Lewis’ experience is plentiful and he spent the offseason trying to pass on everything he’s learned to the freshmen and sophomores that will be counted on to play alongside him.

“He didn’t have a spring because he had offseason surgery, but he did a lot of mental reps like a veteran player would do,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “Now that he’s back full-speed and he’s on the field, it gives our defense a comfortable piece knowing there’s experience back there. He helps out the other safeties that are still learning the trade back there. He’s been a really good leader, but we’re also asking him to elevate his game, too.”

Lewis was the team’s leading tackler last season and he had a pair of interceptions as well. But he knows there’s room for growth. He will need the players around him to fill their roles. And it’s on Lewis to help make sure they’re ready to play big time college football.

“I think you grow as a leader by learning the playbook and being able to spread that knowledge to the other guys,” Lewis said. “We’ve got a lot of leaders on defense in every position room and guys are taking that challenge of bringing their guys along. And we’ve got a full unit ready to go.”

That process started when the Buffs regrouped in the spring following high-profile transfers. It didn’t take much time at all for Lewis to realize those freshmen and sophomores were up to the challenge.

“What happened was it woke a lot of people up,” Lewis said of the offseason player movement. “We lost all of our supposed-to-be starters and supposed-to-be stars and now we’ve got a bunch of young guys who are stepping up. They all understood the challenge and stepped up. I think it worked out because now we’ve got a lot of young guys who feel confident in this environment.”

That starts on the outside with cornerbacks Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore, both of whom showed promise in limited action as true freshmen.

Tyrin Taylor also had a pair of starts last year as a true freshman and had an impressive spring that could set him up to start alongside Lewis. There are also players like Jeremy Mack, a junior college transfer that’s opened some eyes since he’s arrived on campus. And then there’s Jaylen Striker, another former junior college transfer, who missed all of last season with an injury. He is now healthy and could play a key role as the nickel defender.

“He had a pretty good scrimmage, had a couple nice tackles,” Dorrell said. “Right now, he’s running with our top two groups and he’s having a good camp. We’re hopeful that he continues that because he really hasn’t had a chance to do that in terms of being a factor in our defense. He’s had injuries, but it’s good that he’s over all those things.”

Despite the lack of game experience, there are plenty of options for defensive coordinator Chris Wilson and safeties coach Brett Maxie. Lewis knows that whoever is lined up alongside him will bring confidence needed for the defense to produce at a high level in 2022.

“There’s a lot of confidence going into our last week of fall camp,” Lewis said. “We’ve been growing as a group. Almost that whole room has been taking tremendous strides and just going day-by-day has been our goal. I think a lot of the safeties have realized that they’re going to be in the game and they’re going to need to accept that challenge and get to work.”

