Effective: 2022-08-22 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Top-Of-The-World, or 9 miles west of Globe, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Superior, Miami, Top Of The World, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 225 and 251. AZ Route 177 between mile markers 166 and 167. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 221. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

