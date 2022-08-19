ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Sun

Olalla couple found dead in their yard were well-known in beer brewing community

By Andrew Binion and Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5JHs_0hO8oqeZ00

An Olalla couple found dead in the yard of their home Thursday, and presumed murdered, were well-known in the beer brewing community for their ales and were beginning to expand their home-based brewery, E2W Brewing.

“The only word I can come up with is ‘devastating,’” said Mary Ellen Houston, a friend of Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51. “We’re just all in shock here.”

The couple was found dead at their home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE at about 5:15 p.m., according to a statement Friday from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The first indications that the couple had been killed came when their daughter called 911 after checking on her parents. She found forced entry had been made to the home and spotted blood inside. She did not locate her parents, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office, and called 911.

Deputies found the couple in the yard and determined they had died from “homicidal violence,” according to the statement.

Lt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesman for the office, said he could not release further information about what detectives learned, such as how the couple was killed, but said investigators spent 20 hours at the scene.

“They collected a mound of evidence and are going through all that right now and comparing notes,” Dickinson said.

The couple ran a “nanobrewery,” an even smaller type of beer-making operation than a microbrewery, and shared their Shogun Double IPA, Summer C's Hoppy Pale Ale, Strawberry Lemonade Ale and Pina Colada Ale last month at the Bremerton Summer BrewFest.

“Looking forward to seeing you!” they wrote on the E2W Brewing Facebook page, short for East 2 West Brewing.

The brewery’s strawberry ale won the "favorite brew award" at May’s Gig Harbor Beer Festival.

“This is very special for us and so glad everyone enjoyed the beer,” they wrote on the brewery’s Facebook page.

Houston and her husband, Stuart Chisholm, the owners of the Olalla Valley Vineyard and Winery, initially connected with the couple during the pandemic. The winery would serve the Shulz’s beer and the couples grew to become friends beyond their businesses.

Steve handled the business side of the family venture and Mina served as its brewmaster, Houston said.

E2W had developed to the point that the couple planned to open a tasting room on their property and had recently received approval to do so from Kitsap County.

Their deaths have left those close to them shaken, Houston said.

“They were business partners, they were friends," she said. "They were very well loved in the community, always willing to give a hand with anything people were doing, always the first to sign up and help. Just lovely people, big hearts. We’re all going to be absolutely rattled by this for quite a while.”

Comments / 53

Kat O.
2d ago

PLEASE do not turn this into a political issue. It is disrespectful to the memory of the couple who were myrdered and their family. This is a time to gather together as a community to help those who are mourning, not dividing us. The only ones to blame are the criminals who committed this act, not a political party.. Shame on you.

Reply(12)
18
Tiffany Goff
3d ago

this so very sad ,who ever did this you will get caught! my prayers are with their daughter & those who knew and loved this couple so sorry for your loss

Reply
20
Norabug
3d ago

Such a senseless act of violence! I live in Kitsap county, people here have gone bonkers! RIP to that couple and sorry for your loss to the daughter, friends and other family!

Reply(9)
16
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Brewing#Beer Tasting#Beer Festival#Pale Ale#Violent Crime#Summer C
lynnwoodtimes.com

Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
EVERETT, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
OLALLA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash

A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
OLALLA, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy