omahamagazine.com
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022
"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
klkntv.com
‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
WOWT
Omaha gas prices slowly dropping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to slowly drop in Omaha. According to GasBuddy price reports, average gas prices in Omaha dropped to $3.70 per gallon Monday, falling 5.9 cents in the past week. Just over a month ago, gas prices in Omaha were an average of $4.46 per...
WOWT
Undocumented immigrants in Omaha eligible for emergency rental assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A key restriction on who qualifies for rental assistance in Omaha has been lifted. The new legal interpretation allows undocumented immigrants to apply for federal funding. “This is a game changer,” said Karina El-Refai, MACCH ERA program manager. “We have seen first-hand the ways in which...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
KSNB Local4
From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion
NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
WOWT
Hudl and Gatorade gives grant to Northstar Foundation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NorthStar Foundation Athletics received the Level the Playing Field grant from Gatorade and Hudl. The grant will have NorthStar’s sports teams receive three years of access to Hudl’s sports videos, data software and much more. “This really does up our game and help level...
Rail union: Plan for contract deal doesn't address concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the nation's largest railroad union says the report designed to help resolve stalled contract talks with freight railroads doesn't do enough to address concerns about working conditions, even though it suggests 24% raises. The railroads indicated earlier this week that they were...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
8 new COVID-related death certificates reported in Douglas County since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 416 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday when 353 new cases were reported.
KETV.com
'It takes an army': Group makes 50-mile journey on foot for homeless veterans
Emerging from the fog, dozens made their way down Highway 6. "You're talking on gravel, sometimes they're uneven roads, you're talking about dangerous traffic back and forth," said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March. Their journey starts in Lincoln, walking for 22 hours until they reach La Vista. Participants...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success
That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
WOWT
People say goodbye to the downtown Omaha main library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday people said goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library. The closing of the downtown location was part of the city’s masterplan to open a new central one on 72nd and Dodge. For many, the event was bittersweet. “You know that your grandma and grandpa...
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a tough week for some parents and their kids as they started the new school year. There have been issues with Omaha’s school bus service. “We’ve added four new schools, so our student assignment plan is changed dramatically, families going to different schools, bus stops changing so bus routes are running different, so we’re still stabilizing routes.”
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
