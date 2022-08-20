Your children shouldn’t be a substitute for crash test dummies. At least according to YouTube. After CNBC reported a video created by Tad Park, a CEO of a Musk-led company, YouTube scrubbed it from the site because it violated the platform’s dangerous and harmful policies. In the video posted Aug. 14, Park was testing the Full Self-Driving (or FSD) feature, which Tesla offers for $12,000 or $199 per month. The feature doesn’t make the car fully autonomous, though, as owners manuals recommend a driver is alert and able to brake or steer if necessary. The video showed a car going eight miles an hour toward Park’s own child; however, he maintains that “kids were never in danger.” He even added that he’s confident enough to try the test again, though he wouldn’t necessarily recommend others try it at home.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO