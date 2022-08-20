Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly.

Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month.

A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life was sold at the Mega Dream Corp. convenience store on 37th Avenue near 75th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens ahead of the Sept. 9, 2021 drawing, officials said. The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-23-30-55-58, with a Cash Ball of 1. The prize must be claimed by Sept. 9, 2022, or a year from the drawing date.

Also unclaimed is a $1 million Mega Millions second-prize ticket from the Sept. 28, 2021 drawing, officials said. That lucky ticket was sold at the Broadway Newsstand on Broadway near Dyckman Street in Inwood. Though the ticket did not match the gold Mega Ball, which would have made it a jackpot winner, it did match the five white balls of 18-30-43-68-69, good for $1 million. As with the Cash4Life ticket, the deadline to claim the prize is one year after the drawing, or Sept. 28, 2022.

If you happen to be one of the lucky winners, officials recommend signing the back of your ticket and putting it in a safe place before contacting the lottery to claim your prize.

