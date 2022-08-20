Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
A legacy of kindness: Sauk Prairie teen remembered through scholarships
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — A special scholarship program is now honoring the life of a Sauk County teen who died tragically following a battle with an aggressive, rare condition. Back in 2018, top musical theater senior Rayce Raschka was on the top of his game, a force to be reckoned with on stage. But despite his show-stopping personality, he always exuded kindness wherever he went.
nbc15.com
Magnifying kids’ back to school eye health
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A child needs many abilities to succeed in the classroom, but vision is certainly key. A child’s vision is rapidly changing as they grow and mature. Most schools offer vision screenings, but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
nbc15.com
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease. Friends and families gathered at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg Sunday morning to raise money and support those affected by Huntington’s Disease. Madison community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise...
captimes.com
Let's Eat: Fried, curd-stuffed Bonnie’s Balls are a cheesy treat
Certain foods and flavors can evoke strong memories of childhood: chocolate chip cookies right out of the oven; hot dogs cooked around a campfire; cotton candy at the county fair. Growing up in Erie, Pennsylvania, Bonnie Raimy had a special nostalgia for warm balls of deep fried pizza dough filled...
nbc15.com
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly a year since Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart played in a game. In 2021, Hart played in six matches before an ACL injury took her out for the rest of the season. Following surgery in October, Hart has been on the mend and working towards playing for the Badgers again.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
nbc15.com
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
nbc15.com
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
TheHorse.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
captimes.com
Emails show strong reaction to MMSD's extended winter break in January
The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and along with it likely disruptions to school. Since in-person school returned to the Madison Metropolitan School District in spring 2021, the biggest disruption came right at the beginning of 2022, as the district extended winter break by three days and moved to virtual learning for another two amid the surge of the Omicron variant.
nbc15.com
Middleton Police Department looking for more officers as population rises
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city, and officers there say overcoming several challenges could help avoid burnout and call delays. “Looking at getting two or three shifts of overtime in one rotation, that can get pretty taxing,” said Captian Jeremy...
big10central.com
This Wisconsin volleyball transfer could be 'one of the best players in the country' this season
There’s a new Frank the Tank in town. And University of Wisconsin volleyball fans only can hope that Sarah Franklin has as big of an impact on that program as her nickname-sake Frank Kaminsky had on the men’s basketball program. Franklin, a powerful 6-foot-4 outside hitter who transferred...
nbc15.com
5 tips to save on back-to-school spending
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the pinch of increased prices of school supplies, you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of back-to-school spending per household has increased from $697 in 2019 to an expected spending of $864 dollars for this upcoming school year.
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
Comments / 0