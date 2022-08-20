ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates uptown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Public defenders not meeting clients in person at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public defender’s office is no longer meeting with clients at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to safety concerns. The office says they believe the detention center is facing about a 40% staff vacancy rate, because of that they do not feel safe sending attorney’s to meet with clients in person. Attorney’s […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Krqe
KRQE News 13

Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Arrest of suspect accused of stealing Corrales fire truck

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off. About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on […]
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police launch new program to track stolen guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched “Save 2 Casings” to help track stolen guns. A gun owner can put two spent casings inside an envelope provided by APD and then write down the make, model, caliber, and the serial number of the gun. If that gun is ever lost or stolen, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy