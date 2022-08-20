Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across. Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to […]
How a murder investigation made the first Crime Stoppers program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crime Stopper Programs have been aiding in the capture of criminals since the late 1970s due to the diligence and creativity one Detective took to solve the murder of a college student. According to the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers website, the story begins with the murder of Michael Carmen who was […]
APD investigates uptown homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
Public defenders not meeting clients in person at MDC
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public defender’s office is no longer meeting with clients at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to safety concerns. The office says they believe the detention center is facing about a 40% staff vacancy rate, because of that they do not feel safe sending attorney’s to meet with clients in person. Attorney’s […]
Albuquerque man says someone tried to scam him after his vehicle was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “We’re really just asking ourselves, yeah, there’s a low cost of living but can we afford the crime that happens in this city.” Ben Renfro has had not one, but two cars stolen from his home near Central and Tramway in the past two years. The last theft was Tuesday, but this time […]
Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
Man accused in bizarre attack in Albuquerque pleads not guilty
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Concepcion Guilez, the man accused in an attack on another man who was out on a morning walk, pleaded not guilty Friday. Guilez is accused of being the driver of a white truck that drove onto the sidewalk and hit a man. Alfonso Gallegos was on a morning walk when a white […]
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
rrobserver.com
Major drug bust in Sandoval County
Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
Video: Arrest of suspect accused of stealing Corrales fire truck
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off. About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on […]
Albuquerque Police launch new program to track stolen guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched “Save 2 Casings” to help track stolen guns. A gun owner can put two spent casings inside an envelope provided by APD and then write down the make, model, caliber, and the serial number of the gun. If that gun is ever lost or stolen, the […]
