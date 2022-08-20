Read full article on original website
Related
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
click orlando
News 6 political expert previews Florida primary election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Candidates are making their final push to voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to preview some of the key races, including the Democratic primary for governor.
One in seven voters in Florida cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary
Nearly one in seven Florida voters have cast a ballot either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday's primary. Of the 2 million people who voted as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 1.5 million chose to send in their selections by mail — about half of them Democrats and more than one-third Republicans — while more than half a million voted early, according to the state Division of Elections.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
You can't vote for another party's candidates in the Florida primary. Here's why.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The deadline for Florida voters to cast their ballot in the primary election is 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. If you've already voted, either through early voting or a vote-by-mail ballot, you may be wondering why you're only seeing candidates for your affiliated party. And,...
sflcn.com
Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General
ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22
Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
westorlandonews.com
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida
In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
cbs12.com
Florida Primary Election voting guide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Florida Gov. says election fraud arrests send a warning, but critics say he’s playing politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Reaction coming in 24 hours after Thursday’s arrests of 20 Floridians, all ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis claims election officials across Florida have been ignoring voter fraud for years, but no longer. He vowed that this week’s arrests...
850wftl.com
Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
fox35orlando.com
2022 Florida Primary: Who's on the ballot in Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 Midterm Elections include federal, state, county, and municipal races. Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for their respective party candidates. The ballot you receive in the primary will be determined by your political affiliation. If you are not affiliated with a political party, then you will receive a non-party affiliation (NPA) ballot.
fox13news.com
Prosecutor's group text accidentally included judge, causes 2nd mistrial in Florida murder case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A prosecutor in a Florida murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County...
Comments / 4