ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, FL
State
Florida State
Brownsville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

News 6 political expert previews Florida primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. – Candidates are making their final push to voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to preview some of the key races, including the Democratic primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

One in seven voters in Florida cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary

Nearly one in seven Florida voters have cast a ballot either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday's primary. Of the 2 million people who voted as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 1.5 million chose to send in their selections by mail — about half of them Democrats and more than one-third Republicans — while more than half a million voted early, according to the state Division of Elections.
FLORIDA STATE
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Murder#Voting Rights
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22

Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Florida Primary Election voting guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2022 Florida Primary: Who's on the ballot in Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 Midterm Elections include federal, state, county, and municipal races. Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for their respective party candidates. The ballot you receive in the primary will be determined by your political affiliation. If you are not affiliated with a political party, then you will receive a non-party affiliation (NPA) ballot.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy