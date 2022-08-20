BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO