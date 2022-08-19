ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
EDUCATION
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
ABC News

Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting

Schools across the country are reopening this year with an enhanced focus on security, following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students dead, along with two of their teachers. Even with those precautions, for many parents, the new school year brings with...
Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
Deseret News

The Bible was removed from libraries in this Texas school district

The Bible and 40 other books have been pulled from shelves in a Texas school district after administrators decided to subject them to further review. The content of each of the removed books was challenged by a parent, lawmaker or other community member sometime in the past year, according to USA Today.
ABC News

Former national teacher of the year shares 5 tips to help kids go back to school

As students across the country head back to school, a top priority for educators and parents alike is making sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible. After two years of school changes due to the coronavirus pandemic and the normal change of pace during summer break, students may have challenges returning, both emotionally and academically.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lashaunta Moore

Parent Engagement For The New School Year

Students are more likely to excel in school when their parents are supportive. On Monday (Aug. 22), CPS students grabbed their bookbags and headed to school for the first day of the new school year. With so many distractions, the one imperative thing these K-12 graders need is supportive parents.

