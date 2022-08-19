Read full article on original website
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
ABC News
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Schools across the country are reopening this year with an enhanced focus on security, following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students dead, along with two of their teachers. Even with those precautions, for many parents, the new school year brings with...
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
‘Regretting my life decisions.’ Teachers and students are anxious as school year begins
As teachers, students and parents prepare for the 2022-23 school year, the Herald was curious to know how the start of this year compared to others.
The Bible was removed from libraries in this Texas school district
The Bible and 40 other books have been pulled from shelves in a Texas school district after administrators decided to subject them to further review. The content of each of the removed books was challenged by a parent, lawmaker or other community member sometime in the past year, according to USA Today.
ABC News
Former national teacher of the year shares 5 tips to help kids go back to school
As students across the country head back to school, a top priority for educators and parents alike is making sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible. After two years of school changes due to the coronavirus pandemic and the normal change of pace during summer break, students may have challenges returning, both emotionally and academically.
Parent Engagement For The New School Year
Students are more likely to excel in school when their parents are supportive. On Monday (Aug. 22), CPS students grabbed their bookbags and headed to school for the first day of the new school year. With so many distractions, the one imperative thing these K-12 graders need is supportive parents.
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
School board votes to ban BLM, Pride flags in classrooms
A school district is doubling down on a criticized policy that bans teachers and staff from displaying political or religious messages in the classroom, including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.
