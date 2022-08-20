ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

South Carolina man charged with murdering another man by hitting him with a hammer

By Kevin Accettulla
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDoLY_0hO8n8Iz00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a missing Timmonsville man, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins is accused of hitting the victim in the head, neck and side with a hammer, causing his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison

The victim was identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcketn as Jasper McKithen, who was reported missing a couple days before his body was found Tuesday in the 1700 block of Timmons Road.

Jenkins was found in the victim’s car on Wednesday and was taken into custody after a foot chase.

Jenkins was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Comments / 24

Shannon Alexander
3d ago

I mean it kind of looks like he has a good reason for self defense… I mean he’s beat up

Reply(3)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF

WJBF

