South Carolina man charged with murdering another man by hitting him with a hammer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a missing Timmonsville man, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins is accused of hitting the victim in the head, neck and side with a hammer, causing his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcketn as Jasper McKithen, who was reported missing a couple days before his body was found Tuesday in the 1700 block of Timmons Road.

Jenkins was found in the victim’s car on Wednesday and was taken into custody after a foot chase.

Jenkins was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

