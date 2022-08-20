Child struck by car in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the child was critically injured after being hit on Weston Oaks Drive in Holiday.

The child is under 10 years old, firefighters said.

The child was taken to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

