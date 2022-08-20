ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Child struck by car in Pasco County

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the child was critically injured after being hit on Weston Oaks Drive in Holiday.

The child is under 10 years old, firefighters said.

The child was taken to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nicole
3d ago

always found it quite ironic that this is kind of like the number one retirement County yet this is also the top places to die from vehicular homicide so sad hope the baby lives

Reason.com

Brickbat: Maybe Knock First?

Jennifer Michele said she was surprised to get a Ring doorbell alert and see two Pasco County, Florida, deputies outside her front door. She said she was even more surprised when she spoke to them through the camera and found they were there to serve an eviction notice. Michele owns her home. The cops eventually figured out they were at the wrong house, but not before the locksmith who was with them had drilled into Michele's door lock and broke it. "I just think—if I didn't catch it, would all my stuff be in the driveway? I don't know. I don't know how it would've played out if I didn't catch it," said Michele.
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
RadarOnline

Suspect Arrested For Killing Man In April He Claimed He Last Saw Asleep In Recliner, Authorities Say

A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in his Florida home last spring, Radar has learned. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, on Aug. 19 and charged him with first-degree murder.According to court documents obtained by WFLA, the victim was found dead on April 28, and a medical examiner said he was shot multiple times.Mogilevsky allegedly told investigators that on the night the man was murdered, he and a second person, who authorities have not publicly named, brought him from Tampa to the victim's home in Pinellas County. He then claimed he left the victim in a recliner, where he fell asleep.The investigation determined, however, the timeline of events didn’t add up, and a confidential witness claimed Mogilevsky planned the victim’s murder, according to deputies and reported by WFLA.Authorities said evidence in the case also backed up the witness's claims.
pasconewsonline.com

US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
