KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 22, 2022
In Warm Springs, the 2022 Huckleberry trip is coming up on Monday August 29th for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Any attending members must be signed up and complete a liability release form before attending the event. The bus will depart from the Warm Springs Community Center at 8:30am and is expected to arrive at Sahale Lodge at 9:30am, for anyone driving themselves, it is suggested that you meet at Sahale lodge in the main base area. The bus will depart from Sahale Lodge to return to Warm Springs at 3pm. Be Sure to bring a hat and wear good walking shoes. Sign up and turn in your liability release form at KWSO. For any questions contact Sue at 541-460-2255.
KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 22, 2022
Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. Facemasks are required in Tribal Buildings. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
ODOT: ‘Lengthy closure’ expected on I-84 WB near The Dalles
Drivers heading west on Interstate 84 should expect long delays after officials closed a section of the roadway near The Dalles on Friday.
Woman, 43, killed in I-84 hit-run is identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State police announced Saturday morning that they identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on I-84 in Wasco County. According to OSP, 43-year-old Jennifer Johnston was found dead around 9 a.m. on Friday. Investigators believe that the hit-and-run incident...
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond
Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday. The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast. As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.
Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook
A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Culver Crawdad Festival returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. It's a family-friendly event that is back and better than ever. The post Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns appeared first on KTVZ.
