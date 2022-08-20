ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

J immy John’s Sandwiches is expected to open their very first San Diego county location. The North County Daily Star reports the sandwich chain is expected to join Paseo Artist Village , a mixed-use development of affordable apartments in Vista .

Paseo Artist Village completed construction earlier this year as part of the Community Housing Works development. According to a leasing brochure, the site features a 1,829 square foot restaurant space with additional patio space.

Known for their “Freaky Fast” sandwiches, the quick-service chain prides themselves on using all-quality ingredients with no unknowns.

Their sandwiches, wraps, and lettuce-wrapped sandwiches called Unwiches, use fresh vegetables, hand-sliced meats and cheeses (never pre-packaged), bread baked in house daily, plus best-in-class condiments like their Jimmy Mustard®.

Jimmy John’s operates more than 2,600 locations in 43 states. However, San Diego’s nearest location is currently in San Clemente, with more in the Orange County area.

Reports say Jimmy John’s in Vista will open in Early 2023 . Visit their Website to find all nearest open locations in Southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwhYt_0hO8n3tM00
Photo: LoopNet


Comments / 2

