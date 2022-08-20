Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
ABC6.com
Fairhaven police search for bike thieves
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Fairhaven police said that they are looking to track down some bike thieves. Police said that they got two separate reports of stolen bicycles over the weekend. The first report came on Friday, saying that a Tropical Smoothie Café employee had their bike stolen. Investigators...
Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing outside Latino’s Cafe on County Street on Sunday around 9:15 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
ABC6.com
Son seriously injures mother after assaulting her, police say
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man accused of assaulting his mother during a dispute was arrested Saturday afternoon. Middletown police responded just after 6 p.m. to Green End and Honeyman avenues. A 61-year-old woman was driving in a car with her son, 25-year-old Houshang Azimi — who are both...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after Fall River man killed after being stabbed multiple times outside of bar
Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed Sunday. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a fatal stabbing, which took place in front of the Latino’s Cafe on County Street in Fall River, is currently under active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.
WCVB
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
whdh.com
1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Information on what led up to the bite or...
ABC6.com
Dartmouth police arrest man accused of breaking into cars
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said Monday that they arrested a man who is accused of breaking into cars. The department said that 47-year-old Derek DeJesus was charged with attempting to commit a crime as well as breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Police first received reports...
whdh.com
Investigation in New Bedford underway after fatal sideswiping crash
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 140 after a woman was killed by a passing truck that hit her vehicle Saturday morning. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Joy Swartzendruber, a 45-year-old from Assonet, was apparently outside of her car on Route 140 North sometime around 2:30 a.m.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
