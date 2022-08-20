Read full article on original website
WIBW
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
WIBW
Shawnee County GDP grew by $1.12 billion in 2021, officials say
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced on Monday the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4% between 2020 and 2021, hitting a record high of nearly $12 billion. The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product in 2021,...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
WIBW
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
KAKE TV
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
Chandler trial paused until next week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a jury was sent home and told to return Friday, new instructions have been issued that will delay the trial of Dana Chandler until Tuesday, Aug. 23. It was not immediately clear why the trial was postponed. Friday morning, signs were posted on the courtroom’s door stating the trial will be […]
Riley County Arrest Report August 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BROCKTON MICHAEL HIGGINS, 26, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting; Bond $500. MATTHUE RAY HICKEY, 21, Fort Riley, Disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting;...
WIBW
Union workers hope ‘informational picket’ will jolt contract negotiations with Evergy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the IBEW Local 304 are hoping a Monday morning ‘informational picket’ outside of Kansas’ largest electric utility will bring a surge of energy back into their contract negotiations. Members of IBEW 304 were outside of Evergy Headquarters in Downtown Topeka from...
LJWORLD
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Topeka 75 highway section reduced to one lane due to bridge inspection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work crews are set to begin bridge inspection work soon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says. Southbound U.S. 75 Highway in Topeka will be reduced to one lane while crews with KDOT inspect the section that crosses over the Kansas River. The inspection will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and run to […]
Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
WIBW
KANSASWORKS virtual job fair to take place Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a job?. The next KANSASWORKS virtual job fair is set to take place on Wednesday. Representatives from state agencies will be available from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to highlight full and part-time positions open across the state. You can take part in the...
WIBW
Lawrence Police Department release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department hosted a press conference Monday at 1:00 p.m. in response to the large number of requests for dash and body camera footage of the July 31 pursuit which ended in the arrest of a Lawrence man suspected of a double-homicide. LKPD Police...
