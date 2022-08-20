UPDATE: No one injured in White Hill Road structure fire
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Fire crews had the flames out by 9 PM.
They say no one was injured.
911 Central Dispatch in Belmont County tells 7NEWS there was an active structure fire near White Hill Road.
Dispatch tells us that the call came in as a “fully engulfed structure fire,” and that Cumberland Trail Fire responded.
