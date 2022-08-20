ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing potential charges after pointing gun at skateboarder in Gilbert

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKVUk_0hO8mUMH00

Police have submitted charges for review against a man who reportedly pointed a gun at a skateboarder on August 13 at a Gilbert school.

The incident happened near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

Gilbert police say 68-year-old Bernardo Aillon allegedly drove up to the male skateboarder who was skating on a handrail. Video of the incident was recorded and went viral Thursday, showing Aillon allegedly walking toward the skateboarder and pulling a handgun from his waist, telling the skateboarder to leave.

Aillon was eventually contacted and his firearm was seized. After interviewing witnesses, charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school grounds against Aillon have been referred to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Gilbert police released the following statement in reference to the incident:

"It is imperative that investigations are thoroughly investigated and documented prior to submitting criminal charges against an accused. The alleged behavior captured in the video is not tolerated in our community. We appreciate the community’s patience as we gathered the necessary evidence to conclude this investigation."

