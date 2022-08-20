Patriots 7, Panthers 3: Mac Jones Leads First TD Drive of Preseason

After a slow start, New England's quarterback engineered a scoring drive in the second quarter.

FOXBORO — At long last, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and most of the offensive starters returned to the field.

After two tumultuous days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers earlier in the week, the two teams took the field at Gillette Stadium for their second preseason matchup of 2022 .

Despite the anticipation, New England’s offense was a bit slow out of the gate.

On his first four drop backs, he threw behind receiver DeVante Parker (a pass which Parker dropped), Absorbed a sack, sailed a pass over the head of receiver Jakobi Meyers, and tossed another incompletion as a result of a miscommunication with running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Then, New England’s offense came to life.

Jones led the Patriots on a 10-play, 81-yard drive, highlighted by significant contributions from wide receiver Nelson Agholor and hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery. The Pats quarterback connected with Agholor deep left for a 45-yard gain to the Carolina 13-yard line. Jones followed up the play with a scramble up the middle to the Panthers six-yard marker for seven yards. Montgomery capped the four-minute, 54-second drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

Following his slow start, Jones and the Patriots sorted their communication issues and took a 7-3 lead, their first of the night.

After the scoring drive Jones was finished for the night - going 4 of 8 for 61 yards - as 14-year veteran and backup Brian Hoyer took over.

New England lost its preseason opener a week to the New York Giants on a last-second field goal, 23-21 .

The Patriots finish their preseason schedule Aug. 26 against old friend Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in Las Vegas, before getting ready for their season opener Sept. 11 in Miami.