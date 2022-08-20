Breaking Update: 50 Shades of Rosé is Here to Stay

50 Shades of Rosé opened in Old Town Scottsdale this month and is having quite the debut. While it was previously reported that this would be the first installment of a project called Pop-Up Bar, co-founders Ben Foreman and Justin Massey realized 50 Shades of Rosé had so much potential that they’ve decided to make it a permanent establishment.

If you haven’t had the chance to check it out yet, then you’re missing out. The experiential restaurant and bar immerses customers in an entirely new world that you’ll have to see to believe. “We spared no expense when it comes to details including tens of thousands of flowers that cover the walls, a unique piano that serves as a focal point, as well as an incredibly gorgeous bar that gives off Garden of Eden vibes,” said 50 Shades of Rosé Co-Founder Ben Foreman in a press release.

The atmosphere is dominated by gorgeous visuals that bring the space to life, not to mention a beautiful blush bar serving curated cocktails and a seasonal menu from the scratch-kitchen. The full bar features a beer and wine list, unique spins on rosé beverages, as well as one of a kind cocktails conjured up by mixologists.

Signature favorites include Sangin’ In The Rain (rose, blueberry tea, peach brandy, strawberry) , Glucose Guardian (old grand dad, scotch syrup, angostura bitters, maple syrup) , Tijuana Mama (maestro dobel, ghost tequila, watermelon, lime) and Southside (awayuki strawberry gin, giffard, lime) .

“Our original drinks are whimsical and fit the decor while our brunch menu is sure to impress. Let’s just say we did everything in our power to make sure this place is always buzzing,” said 50 Shades of Rosé Co-Founder Justin Massey .

Whether you’re celebrating a blushing bride or a new divorcée, on a date night or confidently riding solo, 50 Shades of Rosé is the place you’ll want to be to do it all. Here’s a tip for your next visit: ask for the Cotton Candy cocktail — it’s just one of the alcohol-infused adventures waiting for you on the secret cocktail menu!

Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 7914 E. Indian Plaza , 50 Shades of Rosé is open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit 50shadesofroseaz.com follow @50shadesofroseaz on Instagram.

Photo: 50 Shades of Rosé

