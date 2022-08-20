ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brazen robbery at Lululemon store caught on camera

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGamx_0hO8m6VK00

Lululemon store robbed, $28K worth of merchandise stolen 00:27

NEW YORK -- A brazen robbery at a Lululemon store in the Meatpacking District was caught on camera.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the store on West 14th Street.

Video shows the seven suspects stroll out, right past a security guard, with sacks full of merchandise.

Investigators say the bold thieves left with more than $28,000 worth of clothing.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker. 
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating possible police chase involving illegal ATV

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while officials investigate whether their actions played a role in the deadly crash of an illegal ATV.It crashed into a tractor trailer in Queens, killing the driver and a passenger.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to their families on Sunday. Nelly and Ricardo Lopez are beside themselves. Their 20-year-old son, Angel Lopez, and his best friend, who family identified as 18-year-old Jeremy Ramos, were killed when the ATV they were riding on crashed Friday morning.Simultaneous memorials were held outside the men's homes."Very loved. [It] left us all traumatized," friend Adonis Suero said.Police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Caught On Camera#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Dm
CBS New York

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported. The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim. "She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said. Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot. "Like something that just happens...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy