Brazen robbery at Lululemon store caught on camera
NEW YORK -- A brazen robbery at a Lululemon store in the Meatpacking District was caught on camera.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at the store on West 14th Street.
Video shows the seven suspects stroll out, right past a security guard, with sacks full of merchandise.
Investigators say the bold thieves left with more than $28,000 worth of clothing.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.
