Lexington County, SC

wach.com

Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed t report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Woman allegedly assaults gas station customer, officials said.

Lexington Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a gas station customer last Friday. Officials say the woman in the photo is accused of assaulting a customer at a Circle K on Augusta Road in Lexington. She was seen on camera leaving in silver or grey four-door sedan,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
wach.com

Leesville woman arrested; charged with meth trafficking

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials have arrested a Leesville woman accused of trafficking meth. Officials have charged 45-year-old Telisa Patterson with four counts of meth trafficking, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an arrest warrant.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Irmo police looking for man after armed robbery

IRMO, SC (WACH) — Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Broad River Road in Irmo. Police say the man demanded the clerk give him cigarettes and all the cash in the register and then pulled out a weapon, threatening to hurt the employee if he didn’t comply.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

SC State takes additional security measures following off-campus shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Classes are still in session at South Carolina State, but officials say they've implemented additional security measures on Monday after a fatal shooting near campus Sunday night. School officials say more security personnel will be on campus after Sunday's fatal shooting, which caused the university...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 9:30 last night on the 3300 block of Broad River Road. There they found a man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Once EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington County woman loses everything in house fire

Lexington, S.C (WACH) — A Lexington County woman and her dog have lost nearly everything after an early morning fire. The only things she has left are the clothes on her back. Mikayla Urban says her mother was laying in the bed when she heard a popping noise. Moments...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dead after shooting near Fairfield County schools

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Fairfield county. It happened Friday night a little before midnight at the Exxon at the intersection of US HWY 321 and Ninth Street. This is near three Fairfield County schools. The...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man found dead in home after fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man was found dead after a house fire in Gaston. It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle. 43-year-old Sollie Benjamin was found dead in the home after it caught fire, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Lexington County deputies and SLED are still investigating.
GASTON, SC
wach.com

Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. near Old Orangeburg Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2017 Kia Soul traveling eastbound when the car ran off the road to the left, went down an embayment, struck several trees and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Good Day Columbia recaps Soda City Comic Con 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Good Day Columbia’s Fraendy Clervaud and Dara Khaalid took part in Soda City Comic Con 2022. Dara emceed a panel with actress Alexis Knapp and Fraendy Clervaud hosted the cosplay children's competition. If you have any comic con pictures upload them here.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

USGS releases analysis on Elgin-area earthquakes

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Elgin has been a hotbed of earthquake activity in the past several months, but the US Geological Survey says it is not very likely to experience anything stronger than a 4.0 over the next month if they continue. The start of the earthquake swarm began...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

AUTRY SWIMS AWAY WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE ACCOLADES

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Isaiah Dye from Swansea...
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

Staying cloudy for Tuesday, storms eventually push back in

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- While we stay overcast for most of tomorrow, at least we get a decent break from the wet weather. A cold front sweeping in from up north will push through the Midlands on Tuesday. This will help keep clouds tight over our skies. Not much moisture...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

DYE HAULS IN SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Ellie Autry from Airport...
SWANSEA, SC

