What happened with the 1.2 billion they got from the feds for roads? My guess it was used to pay down pers since they are 40 billion behind
their not considering they are going to do what they want they don't care about what is good for the people it's all about money and their raises! remember that when you go to vote! you are seeing it in real time people! wake up!
There is no considering, they have already decided that they need this never ending cash cow. Once installed it will never ever ever go away, there will never be enough money to give these local and state government. Lottery money was the answer, than the Marijuana tax, where is all that money going now??? Amazing how they never need to budget they just keep creating more taxes.
