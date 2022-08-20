ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ESPN

USC, in statement, says it has complied with all requests from Tennessee tied to ex-Trojan Bru McCoy's eligibility

USC says it is not standing in the way of former wide receiver Bru McCoy's quest to become eligible for the 2022 college football season at Tennessee. In a statement released Sunday, USC said it has promptly responded to every request from Tennessee related to McCoy's eligibility. McCoy, an ESPN top-30 recruit in 2019, entered the transfer portal in January, committed to Tennessee in May and has been practicing with the team as he awaits an eligibility decision from the NCAA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rams: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams’ starting spots are almost set in stone, but some things might change that. For one, there is still some position competition going on and with injuries rearing their ugly head, some backups might just step into starting roles sooner rather than later. This Friday, the Rams welcome the Houston Texans to […] The post Rams: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INGLEWOOD, CA
247Sports

Three-Star Long Beach OL Tyson Ruffins updates Fresno State interest

Tyson Ruffins and his team Long Beach Poly took the near four-hour drive to take on longtime Central Section power Clovis High to kick off the 2022-23 season. Following that 56-7 thrashing the Jackrabbits delivered at Lamonica Stadium, it turns out the left tackle with close to 25 scholarship offers may not be done with traveling to the 559 anytime soon.
FRESNO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

First look at insane Crypto.com Arena renovations, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have dramatically rebuilt their roster over the past two years. Their arena is undergoing its own massive renovation. The recently-renamed venue in downtown Los Angeles — the home to the Lakers, Clippers (for now), Kings, Sparks, and a host of live events — has broken ground on a multi-million dollar redesign that will functionally change the fan experience inside and outside the facility. The Los Angeles Times provided a stunning first look at the details on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers' LeBron James smile

There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers make intriguing Max Muncy contract decision amid lackluster season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million dollar contract extension with a $10 million dollar club option for 2024, per Bob Nightengale. Muncy is in the midst of a down season but is still a valuable asset to the team. The Dodgers certainly realize what he brings to the […] The post Dodgers make intriguing Max Muncy contract decision amid lackluster season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Lincoln Riley
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Usc Football#X Factor#American Football#College Football#Usc Trojans#Pac 12
kvta.com

Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium

Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine tour their new LAUSD magnet school in Leimert Park

Los Angeles Unified's newest magnet school has some star power behind it.Rapper Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine joined Superintendent Alberto Carvalho for a tour of LAUSD's newest magnet school, the Iovine and Young Center in Leimert Park. The new institute will put students through a crash course in how to blend critical thinking and creativity across several industries, including engineering and the arts.Dr. Dre, whose given name is Andre Young, says this school is just the beginning of his efforts for K-12 education."We're trying to build at least 10 of these across the country. This is just the start," he said. "We believe you're gonna make us look good," Iovine said. "And you're gonna make this so great, that other kids in LAUSD can benefit by this particular program."The Iovine and Young Center is not the duo's first foray into education. In 2013, they donated $70 million to USC for the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
COMPTON, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
