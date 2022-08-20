Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
ESPN
USC, in statement, says it has complied with all requests from Tennessee tied to ex-Trojan Bru McCoy's eligibility
USC says it is not standing in the way of former wide receiver Bru McCoy's quest to become eligible for the 2022 college football season at Tennessee. In a statement released Sunday, USC said it has promptly responded to every request from Tennessee related to McCoy's eligibility. McCoy, an ESPN top-30 recruit in 2019, entered the transfer portal in January, committed to Tennessee in May and has been practicing with the team as he awaits an eligibility decision from the NCAA.
Rams: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Los Angeles Rams’ starting spots are almost set in stone, but some things might change that. For one, there is still some position competition going on and with injuries rearing their ugly head, some backups might just step into starting roles sooner rather than later. This Friday, the Rams welcome the Houston Texans to […] The post Rams: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three-Star Long Beach OL Tyson Ruffins updates Fresno State interest
Tyson Ruffins and his team Long Beach Poly took the near four-hour drive to take on longtime Central Section power Clovis High to kick off the 2022-23 season. Following that 56-7 thrashing the Jackrabbits delivered at Lamonica Stadium, it turns out the left tackle with close to 25 scholarship offers may not be done with traveling to the 559 anytime soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
First look at insane Crypto.com Arena renovations, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have dramatically rebuilt their roster over the past two years. Their arena is undergoing its own massive renovation. The recently-renamed venue in downtown Los Angeles — the home to the Lakers, Clippers (for now), Kings, Sparks, and a host of live events — has broken ground on a multi-million dollar redesign that will functionally change the fan experience inside and outside the facility. The Los Angeles Times provided a stunning first look at the details on Monday.
Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile
There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make intriguing Max Muncy contract decision amid lackluster season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million dollar contract extension with a $10 million dollar club option for 2024, per Bob Nightengale. Muncy is in the midst of a down season but is still a valuable asset to the team. The Dodgers certainly realize what he brings to the […] The post Dodgers make intriguing Max Muncy contract decision amid lackluster season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays are set to host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the first matchup of a four-game set at Tropicana Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Angels-Rays prediction and pick we have laid out below.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/22/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Eric Lauer goes to the bump for the Brewers, while Julio Urias will start for the Dodgers. Eric Lauer has a 3.58 ERA, but what is more important...
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
scenicstates.com
10 Largest Convention Centers in the US
Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onscene.tv
Large Fight Prompts Massive Police Presence at High School Football Game | Simi Valley
08.19.2022 | 9:00 PM | SIMI VALLEY – Simi Valley Police Officers responded to a help call from a School Resource Officer at Simi Valley High School due to a large fight in progress at a football game. Responding officers with the assistance of LAPD Air Support saturated the...
kvta.com
Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium
Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine tour their new LAUSD magnet school in Leimert Park
Los Angeles Unified's newest magnet school has some star power behind it.Rapper Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine joined Superintendent Alberto Carvalho for a tour of LAUSD's newest magnet school, the Iovine and Young Center in Leimert Park. The new institute will put students through a crash course in how to blend critical thinking and creativity across several industries, including engineering and the arts.Dr. Dre, whose given name is Andre Young, says this school is just the beginning of his efforts for K-12 education."We're trying to build at least 10 of these across the country. This is just the start," he said. "We believe you're gonna make us look good," Iovine said. "And you're gonna make this so great, that other kids in LAUSD can benefit by this particular program."The Iovine and Young Center is not the duo's first foray into education. In 2013, they donated $70 million to USC for the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0