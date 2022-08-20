Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Marfa City Attorney taken into custody
MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Marfa has released the following statement after City Attorney Teresa Todd was arrested early Friday morning. “The City of Marfa has been made aware of an issue involving a member of city staff, and we would like to address what is known and assure the community that we are responding. In the early morning hours of August 19 Presidio County deputies and DPS officers were called to the scene of a crash approximately two miles north of Marfa city limits on Highway 17. Upon responding to the accident, it was revealed that Marfa City Attorney Teresa Todd was involved in the accident and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
32-year-old-woman arrested after shooting man Monday night
PECOS, Texas — 29-year-old Jose DeJesus Hernandez was shot Monday night around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the 700 block of Rancho Rd. in Pecos, Reeves County, TX. After the gunshot, Hernandez was airlifted to Odessa Medical Center Hospital. The accused shooter is 32-year-old Leslie Ortiz, who was...
'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' 25th anniversary celebrated in Fort Davis
FORT DAVIS, Texas — Fort Davis was picked to be a movie location for the 1998 film 'Dancer, Texas Pop. 81' and today people in the community celebrated the 25 year anniversary of the film and the place they call home. It's a coming of age tale of friendship,...
DPS looking for Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive out of Pecos
PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31. DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez […]
Marfa ISD Board of Trustees calls for bond election in November 2022
MARFA, Texas — The Marfa ISD Board of Trustees has called for a bond election in November of 2022 after a recommendation from the district's Bond Advisory Committee. The vote was unanimous to hold a bond election, which will officially take place on November 8, 2022. If the bond...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0