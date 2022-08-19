ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KVCR NEWS

Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
LANSING, MI
KVCR NEWS

Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated

Abortion remains legal in Michigan for the time being. Michigan Judge Jacob Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction, which means a 1931 law that bans abortion and allows providers to be charged with felony remains on hold. It is the latest in a back-and-forth legal argument that abortion rights advocates and opponents say is not over yet. Rick Pluta of the Michigan Public Radio Network has been following the case and joins us.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
David Becker
Person
Donald Trump
KVCR NEWS

Opinion: That unbelievable street violinist could just be a 'finger-syncer'

You may have seen people playing Bach or Vivaldi on the street, inviting passersby to toss them a coin or crumpled bill in appreciation. But there are reports from across the country that many of the performers are not violinists, but flimflam artists. People called finger-syncers who set up on a street, flick on a speaker, and slide a bow over an electronic violin while a pre-recorded track plays. These forged Joshua Bells leave out instrument cases to receive money, often with signs saying they need help for rent or medical bills.
ARIZONA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Blue States#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#State#Texas Public Radio
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy