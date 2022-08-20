ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Ozark, MO
Education
City
Ozark, MO
KYTV

USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project

NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield Public Schools spends round of emergency COVID-19 funding primarily for staffing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the school year is Monday for Missouri schools in the Ozarks. Many districts recently received extra money from the third round of emergency COVID-19 funding. Districts must set aside at least 20% of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER) for learning recovery. Springfield Public Schools shared that a bulk of its money will go to extra staffing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Open House#Home School#Christmas
KYTV

High School football season in the Ozarks impacted by referee shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school Football season begins Friday, which will make three years with a referee shortage. The hype about high school football has grown across the county. And with that more pressure and more competition. Sometimes some of that pressure ends up aimed at those trying to keep the game fair, referees. Those reactions can impact how many want to take on the job.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
HARRISON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KYTV

Harrison, Ark. beekeeper says hives damaged by weed spraying along highway

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A beekeeper in Harrison, Arkansas, believes chemicals sprayed on weeds along the highway killed his bees. Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. Highway 62. He says he’s struggled with bees dying since 2020 and has lost thousands of bees. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) several times, asking they don’t spray in front of his property.
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Law enforcement at the scene says the argument started over a dog. “The information we have at this time is that it was over the dogs between the neighbors,” said Lt. Heather Anderson. “The female was upset about the dog and arrived at the neighbor’s house with a handgun.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cases of COVID-19 decline in the Springfield-Greene County area; however, hospitalizations consistent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County’s community impact level remained low this week as cases decline. As of Aug. 18, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 53, which is a 10% decrease in cases. Despite low case numbers, hospitalizations remain consistent, with 47 hospitalized across Greene County as of Aug. 18 in comparison to 48 on Aug. 11. This continues to indicate severe illness remains present in our community.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy