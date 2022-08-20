Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenBranson, MO
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy MissouriTravel MavenBranson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Finally, the feeling of “normalcy” is back in schools as new classes begin in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We thought we might never see things return to normal again, and there’s still the chance it may return with a vengeance. But for now, the start of the 2022-23 school year is the first true feeling of “normalcy” Ozarks school districts have had since 2019, before our world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KYTV
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
SPS school lunch prices increasing; district encourages applications for free and reduced lunch program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year for Springfield Public Schools starts this Monday. And if your child plans on eating breakfast or lunch at school, there are some things you need to know. School lunch and breakfast prices will rise by 10 cents this school year. Lunch costs $2.95...
KYTV
Republic School Districts prepares for the year with active shooter training
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic school district went through active shooter training for the first day of school. John Thompson, Republic High School’s principal, said this training is essential. “They’re our kids, and we know that they are our most precious commodity because I trust my kids to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
For the first day of school the Republic school district went through active shooter training.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well. Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
KYTV
USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project
NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools spends round of emergency COVID-19 funding primarily for staffing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the school year is Monday for Missouri schools in the Ozarks. Many districts recently received extra money from the third round of emergency COVID-19 funding. Districts must set aside at least 20% of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER) for learning recovery. Springfield Public Schools shared that a bulk of its money will go to extra staffing.
KYTV
Back-to-School: Springfield officers promote pedestrian and school bus safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday is the first day of school for many students across the Ozarks. While you are on your morning commute, you must remember that there will be extra traffic and buses out on the road. First, make sure and stop and watch at crosswalks. Pedestrians need...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Drury University welcomes largest incoming freshman class in school history
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - After a nationwide decline in college admissions due to pandemic woes, Drury University announces its largest freshman class in school history. On Monday, 413 freshmen will begin classes, topping the previous record of 406 freshmen set in 2010. “This is really a testament to...
KYTV
High School football season in the Ozarks impacted by referee shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school Football season begins Friday, which will make three years with a referee shortage. The hype about high school football has grown across the county. And with that more pressure and more competition. Sometimes some of that pressure ends up aimed at those trying to keep the game fair, referees. Those reactions can impact how many want to take on the job.
KYTV
Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
KYTV
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council plans to decide Monday night to send a one-cent sales tax to voters. The money would pay for a new police department building and park improvements. If passed, the tax would likely go on the November ballot. Chief Joe Campbell says the...
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. beekeeper says hives damaged by weed spraying along highway
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A beekeeper in Harrison, Arkansas, believes chemicals sprayed on weeds along the highway killed his bees. Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. Highway 62. He says he’s struggled with bees dying since 2020 and has lost thousands of bees. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) several times, asking they don’t spray in front of his property.
KYTV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
KYTV
Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Law enforcement at the scene says the argument started over a dog. “The information we have at this time is that it was over the dogs between the neighbors,” said Lt. Heather Anderson. “The female was upset about the dog and arrived at the neighbor’s house with a handgun.”
KYTV
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor files charges following an argument involving dog in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested Kathryn Todd after they said she pointed a gun at her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog following an altercation. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway late Saturday night after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home.
KYTV
Cases of COVID-19 decline in the Springfield-Greene County area; however, hospitalizations consistent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County’s community impact level remained low this week as cases decline. As of Aug. 18, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 53, which is a 10% decrease in cases. Despite low case numbers, hospitalizations remain consistent, with 47 hospitalized across Greene County as of Aug. 18 in comparison to 48 on Aug. 11. This continues to indicate severe illness remains present in our community.
Comments / 0