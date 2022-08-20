Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Sandbags Available in Lafayette Parish Ahead of Expected Heavy Rain
With the threat of heavy rain this week, sandbags will be available throughout Lafayette Parish. All sites are self-bagging and residents must bring their own manpower. Below is a list of sandbag locations. LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS. Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of...
kadn.com
LUS’s Share the Light Program
Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
