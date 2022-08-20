Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly a year since Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart played in a game. In 2021, Hart played in six matches before an ACL injury took her out for the rest of the season. Following surgery in October, Hart has been on the mend and working towards playing for the Badgers again.
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Stoughton bottled up by Oregon in opener
With eight new starters on offense, Stoughton football coach Jason Becker expected a learning curve and some early season growing pains. Those teachable moments came early after the Vikings lost the Highway 138 rivalry in the season opener to Oregon 13-0 on Friday, Aug. 19, at Panther Stadium. The Vikings...
big10central.com
This Wisconsin volleyball transfer could be 'one of the best players in the country' this season
There’s a new Frank the Tank in town. And University of Wisconsin volleyball fans only can hope that Sarah Franklin has as big of an impact on that program as her nickname-sake Frank Kaminsky had on the men’s basketball program. Franklin, a powerful 6-foot-4 outside hitter who transferred...
nbc15.com
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
whitewaterbanner.com
nbc15.com
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop the Midwest community from traveling to Sun Prairie for some fresh corn. Hundreds of folks gathered at Angell Park for day four of Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival, which features carnival rides, live music and over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn.
nbc15.com
Magnifying kids’ back to school eye health
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A child needs many abilities to succeed in the classroom, but vision is certainly key. A child’s vision is rapidly changing as they grow and mature. Most schools offer vision screenings, but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.
nbc15.com
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise...
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
spectrumnews1.com
A legacy of kindness: Sauk Prairie teen remembered through scholarships
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — A special scholarship program is now honoring the life of a Sauk County teen who died tragically following a battle with an aggressive, rare condition. Back in 2018, top musical theater senior Rayce Raschka was on the top of his game, a force to be reckoned with on stage. But despite his show-stopping personality, he always exuded kindness wherever he went.
nbc15.com
World Dairy Expo Contest introduces two new favorites: cheese curds and cheese snacks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let’s cheddar some light on this: This year’s World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest is featuring two new favorites to be judged - cheese curds and cheese snacks. The Expo says they are expecting over 1,550 entries from more than 28 states. The...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
wearegreenbay.com
Janesville man arrested for OWI following Packers preseason game
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
stoughtonnews.com
Fall classes starting soon at Stoughton Area Senior Center
The nights are getting cooler and the footballs are starting to fill the air - a sure sign that fall is just around the corner. And while the kids are headed back to school, there’s also plenty of things to learn and do for seniors. Whether you like “old...
nbc15.com
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
nbc15.com
Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Departing low-pressure is still prompting scattered cloud cover and a few light showers over southern & SE Wisconsin. A few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially East of Madison into early Sunday evening. A gradually clearing sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to develop again Monday morning. Much like Sunday morning, fog may become widespread and will dissipate by mid-morning Monday.
captimes.com
Let's Eat: Fried, curd-stuffed Bonnie’s Balls are a cheesy treat
Certain foods and flavors can evoke strong memories of childhood: chocolate chip cookies right out of the oven; hot dogs cooked around a campfire; cotton candy at the county fair. Growing up in Erie, Pennsylvania, Bonnie Raimy had a special nostalgia for warm balls of deep fried pizza dough filled...
nbc15.com
5 tips to save on back-to-school spending
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the pinch of increased prices of school supplies, you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of back-to-school spending per household has increased from $697 in 2019 to an expected spending of $864 dollars for this upcoming school year.
nbc15.com
Pride celebrations continue during return of Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pride month may be celebrated in June, but that did not stop the Madison community from gathering Sunday to continue the festivities. Following a three-year hiatus, the Magic Pride Festival returned to Madison for its fourth year, bringing hundreds of attendees to Warner Park. The event...
