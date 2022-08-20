Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Rilynn Robinson
Infant Rilynn Robinson entered and departed from this earth on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Rodfathers, SAU rodeo team asking for A&P money
Two events will request money from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street. The 8th Annual Rodfathers Cruising Against Brusin’ Car and Truck Show seeks $1,400. The Southern Arkansas University...
magnoliareporter.com
Shana Farrer
Shana Farrer, 53, of Rosston passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Magnolia. Shana was born on November 29, 1968 in Magnolia. She was an assistant supervisor at the Dollar General Store in Magnolia. Shana was a wonderful homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was...
magnoliareporter.com
Virtual Talk with Emerson cookbook author Stephanie Thompson set for Thursday
Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts at the University of Arkansas will host an online book talk with Stephanie Bennett Thompson of Emerson. She will share details and stories from her cookbook titled “Down South: A Collection of Recipes From My Mother,” from 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, August 25. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
Joyce Ward
Joyce Ward, 66, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 22, 2022: The business side, Part III
We have refreshed the advertisements of some of our clients recently, among them the Magnolia School District, Bell & Boyd, Magnolia Regional Medical Center and S&S Home Center. This goes into another aspect of the advertising side of magnoliareporter.com. Clients have the option of allowing magnoliareporter.com to create their ads. We have a talented independent contractor who does this work for us, and she’s very good. If our first design pitch isn’t what a client works, we’ll work with them until they’re happy at no additional charge. Many of our clients produce their own ads and that’s great. These clients may change their ads as frequently as they desire so long as the ads meet our size specifications. We love frequent changes. It keeps our advertising content looking fresh. That’s good for us but it’s even better for the client. Last point. magnoliareporter.com is an online website. It was born online and has been serving South Arkansas’ online news and information consumers for more than 12 years. We are not a newspaper that suddenly decided to sell ads to its secondary online product. If you need to reach an online audience in Magnolia and South Arkansas, there’s really only one place to go. And that’s right here.
magnoliareporter.com
Rayburn receives SouthArk scholarship
Samuel Rayburn, a 2022 graduate of Taylor High School, has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. In high school, the son of Jon and Jamie Rayburn of Stamps was a member of Future Farmers of America and the National Honor Society.
magnoliareporter.com
Splash pad, skate park plans only item on City Council agenda
Discussion about the proposed splash pad and skate park is the only item on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council. The council meets at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chamber in the Fire Department Building on North Pine Street. Creating new recreational facilities has...
RELATED PEOPLE
magnoliareporter.com
Candlelight vigil will remember victims of overdoses
Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on Wednesday, August 31 in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness...
magnoliareporter.com
Curtis Carroll held by Nevada County following arrest in Columbia County vehicle theft
Curtis Carroll, 53, of Waldo is being held at the Nevada County Jail following his arrest at 3:30 p.m. Friday by Hempstead County deputies and Arkansas State Police. Carroll was wanted by Columbia and Nevada counties for fleeing and various other charges after a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on on Arkansas 32, west of the Bodcaw community.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 19
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August 19. Morgan Chamberlain v. Lonnie Harris III. August 17. Married February 19, 2020.
magnoliareporter.com
Two South Arkansas airports get state grants
Two South Arkansas airports have received grants from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics. Arkadelphia Municipal Airport will receive an 80-20 matching grant of $400,000 for the construction of a three-bay T-hangar, which has a total project cost of $530,210.98. It will get a 90-10 matching grant of $150,000 for a taxiway that will access the new hangar. The taxiway has a total project cost of $177,156.30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Flash flood watch through Tuesday -- 3.43 inches of rain in Magnolia since Sunday
The Magnolia area has received a lot of rainfall since Sunday night, and more is coming. The entire southern tier of Arkansas counties, along with Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, remain under a flood watch through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said widespread showers and thunderstorms will...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County under flash flood watch into Monday
Columbia County is under a flash flood watch through Monday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued the watch Saturday night for Columbia, Miller, Lafayette and Union counties in Arkansas, adjacent Louisiana parishes, and most of Northeast Texas for possible flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
magnoliareporter.com
Poll: Majority of readers say Panthers will win 5-to-7 football games this year
Magnoliareporter.com readers predict that the Magnolia Panthers football team will have an average season. Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:. “How many games will the Magnolia Panthers football team win this season?”. The results:. Between five and seven games, 74, 52.85...
Comments / 0