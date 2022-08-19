ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Footwear News

Walmart, Allbirds, StockX and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn

As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. Just last week, the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry. Allbirds In late July, Allbirds laid off...
Benzinga

Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge

Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
Benzinga

Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 260 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares dropped 40.5% to close at $11.03 after an amended 13D filing showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
Benzinga

Dow Falls Over 200 Points; Deere Earnings Miss Estimates

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.71% to 33,759.27 while the NASDAQ fell 1.59% to 12,759.55. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,239.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Stocks Under $5 to Buy This Month

The recent rally in the stock market indicates improving investor sentiment. Slightly lower inflation in July and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have fueled the market’s momentum. So, we think fundamentally sound...
